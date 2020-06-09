This one didn't have that great of a start, I literally went to google search and typed a-z, the first search result was a - z colours. And, here we are.

A ☀︎ APRICOT

B ☀︎ BRONZE

C ☀︎ CYAN

D ☀︎ DANDELION

E ☀︎ EGGPLANT

F ☀︎ FUCHSIA

G ☀︎ GOLD

H ☀︎ HAN PURPLE

I ☀︎ IVORY

J ☀︎ JADE

K ☀︎ KHAKI

L ☀︎ LILAC

M ☀︎ MAUVE

N ☀︎ NAVY BLUE

O ☀︎ OLIVE

P ☀︎ PEACH

Q ☀︎ QUARTZ GREY

R ☀︎ ROSE GOLD

S ☀︎ SILVER

T ☀︎ TAN

U ☀︎ ULTRAVIOLET

V ☀︎ VERMILLION

W ☀︎ WHEAT

X ☀︎ XANTHIC

Y ☀︎ YALE BLUE

Z ☀︎ ZOMP

