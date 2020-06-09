This one didn't have that great of a start, I literally went to google search and typed a-z, the first search result was a - z colours. And, here we are.
here's, a - z colours
A ☀︎ APRICOT
B ☀︎ BRONZE
C ☀︎ CYAN
D ☀︎ DANDELION
E ☀︎ EGGPLANT
F ☀︎ FUCHSIA
G ☀︎ GOLD
H ☀︎ HAN PURPLE
I ☀︎ IVORY
J ☀︎ JADE
K ☀︎ KHAKI
L ☀︎ LILAC
M ☀︎ MAUVE
N ☀︎ NAVY BLUE
O ☀︎ OLIVE
P ☀︎ PEACH
Q ☀︎ QUARTZ GREY
R ☀︎ ROSE GOLD
S ☀︎ SILVER
T ☀︎ TAN
U ☀︎ ULTRAVIOLET
V ☀︎ VERMILLION
W ☀︎ WHEAT
X ☀︎ XANTHIC
Y ☀︎ YALE BLUE
Z ☀︎ ZOMP
