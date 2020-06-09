This one didn't have that great of a start, I literally went to google search and typed a-z, the first search result was a - z colours. And, here we are.

• k a s h •
• k a s h •
@aeonian_desires  
m y w o r k
by @aeonian_desires
If you guys want more a - z

here's, a - z colours

A ☀︎ APRICOT

makeup, glitter, and aesthetic image pink, aesthetic, and shadow image pink, gold, and aesthetic image lips, makeup, and pink image

B ☀︎ BRONZE

bronze, date, and mode image makeup, glitter, and gold image makeup, beauty, and fenty image beauty, highlighter, and makeup image

C ☀︎ CYAN

aqua, cyan, and texture image aesthetic, blue, and light image blue, teal, and cyan image purple, sky, and lightning image

D ☀︎ DANDELION

yellow, shadow, and aesthetic image eyes, yellow, and aesthetic image crush, random, and tumblr image yellow, fashion, and aesthetic image

E ☀︎ EGGPLANT

blue, dark, and aesthetic image maroon, aesthetic, and burgundy image makeup, eyes, and purple image flowers, purple, and wallpaper image

F ☀︎ FUCHSIA

fushia, wallpaper, and lové image flowers image fushia, magenta, and pink image lips, red, and tongue image

G ☀︎ GOLD

aesthetic, sea, and gold image dress and gold image gold, dress, and fashion image gold, aesthetic, and makeup image

H ☀︎ HAN PURPLE

aesthetic, han, and purple image violet, rap line, and aesthetic image aesthetic, han, and purple image nails, essie, and nail polish image

I ☀︎ IVORY

feather and white image wallpaper, background, and pearls image coat, white, and furcoat image aesthetic and silk image

J ☀︎ JADE

color, jade, and green image green, car, and aesthetic image art, plants, and green image aesthetic, art, and paint image

K ☀︎ KHAKI

bridal, flower girl, and wedding planner image aesthetic, paint, and beige image beauty, glitter, and highlighter image fashion, outfit, and style image

L ☀︎ LILAC

purple, flowers, and lavender image closeup, cracked, and decay image beauty, broken, and saying image makeup, glitter, and beauty image

M ☀︎ MAUVE

ash, curly, and haircut image makeup, beauty, and eyes image accessories, beauty, and necklace image bridal, weddingdecoration, and flowerpetals image

N ☀︎ NAVY BLUE

armchair and blue image background, marble, and cracks image stars, night, and sky image planet, earth, and blue image

O ☀︎ OLIVE

Image by littlefridd Earth Art, google earth, and green image girl, aesthetic, and flowers image green, indie, and theme image

P ☀︎ PEACH

nails, aesthetic, and peach image peach, aesthetic, and peachy image pink, aesthetic, and ocean image aesthetic, background, and peach image

Q ☀︎ QUARTZ GREY

aesthetic, gemstones, and geology image beauty, gorgeous, and white image lips, glitter, and makeup image wallpaper, black, and white image

R ☀︎ ROSE GOLD

aesthetic, pattern, and theme image fashion, girl, and pink image lips, glitter, and aesthetic image pink, rose gold, and silk image

S ☀︎ SILVER

aesthetic, silver, and sheets image Image by m a r i a silver and aesthstic image aesthetic, silver, and rings image

T ☀︎ TAN

champagne, floral, and nature inspired image skin tones, textures, and tan image makeup, glitter, and tumblr image beige, brown, and aesthetic image

U ☀︎ ULTRAVIOLET

pantone, roses, and ultra violet image sky, purple, and storm image purple, grunge, and velvet image bath, aesthetic, and bathroom image

V ☀︎ VERMILLION

aesthetic, cozy, and fluffy image Image by B@rbie ;) lips, red, and makeup image red, aesthetic, and silk image

W ☀︎ WHEAT

aesthetic, art, and food image Image by 1 beige, nature, and white image chanel, aesthetic, and beige image

X ☀︎ XANTHIC

yellow, makeup, and flowers image yellow, aesthetics, and selection image flowers, yellow, and roses image aesthetic, colorful, and colors image

Y ☀︎ YALE BLUE

blue, neon, and light image moon, night, and fun image fireworks, night, and sky image beautiful, flowers, and nature image

Z ☀︎ ZOMP

green, fur, and aesthetic image art, blue, and watercolor image water, blue, and ocean image aesthetic, aesthetics, and aqua image

Thank you so much for reading.
Incase you missed my last article,

art, paint, and aesthetic image
cover image

Also, A big big thank you to everyone whose been hearting my articles.This gives me motivation to write more.
That's all for this article.

love,
KASH ♛