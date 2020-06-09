I don't think I've ever seen this one before. I know it's new, but please give it some love guys. It's another one of my out of nowhere, literally randomly popped into my head, while I was working on some other article, kind of Idea. And it was so bizarre that I just had to do it.

Fingers crossed I'm the first one to every try it out.

For more such articles,

here's, planets as girls

m e r c u r y

aesthetic, black and white, and blond hair image ariana grande, angel, and don't call me angel image aesthetics, grey, and random image aesthetics, ballet, and beautiful image

v e n u s

blonde, girl, and glow image dior, earrings, and jewelry image flowers, aesthetic, and lips image golden hour, golden hour aesthetic, and golden hour theme image

e a r t h

blue, girls, and cute image nails, aesthetic, and green image girl, aesthetic, and flowers image makeup, glitter, and gold image

m a r s

beige, sepia, and shadesofcool image beige, sepia, and shadesofcool image beige, brown, and fashion image beige, sepia, and shadesofcool image

j u p i t e r

blue eyes, brown, and goals image accessories, brunette, and earrings image body, dior, and dress image fashion, girl, and luxury image

s a t u r n

Image by VERONICA MINAYA yellow, makeup, and flowers image aesthetics, beauty, and flowers image yellow, fashion, and aesthetic image

u r a n u s

blue, taint, and edits image beauty, sheer, and blue image blue, jewelry, and Logo image book image

n e p t u n e

aesthetic, sparkle, and birthday image aesthetic, shoe, and sparkle image aesthetic, sparkle, and blue image girl, necklace, and jewelry image

Thank you so much for reading.
If you enjoyed this article, let me know by hearting it.

Also, A big big thank you to everyone whose been hearting my articles.This gives me motivation to write more.
That's all for this article.

love,
KASH ♛