happiness is nothing but a state of mind, of being well and content. That basically means that if you're content i.e satisfied and healthy, then you're basically happy. Sounds simple right? Well it's not as simple as it seems.

But, there are some things you can do, to make things better.

“do things that make you happy”

Happiness is not the outcome, oh no, it's the choices that you make. It's not your circumstances that decide whether you can be happy or not, if you think that way you'll never be happy.

You are incharge of how you feel. So, choose happiness!

“learn to move on”

Forgive and forget, are easier said than done. But is it really, worth it? To hold on to things, to never move forward, to keep thinking about them. Honestly, if it costs your peace and happiness, it's not.

Whatever makes you feel bad, leave it. Whatever makes you smile, keep it.

“focus on the good things”

There are a lot of good things in life that you can focus on. I know there are a lot of bad things as well, but happiness is all about perspective. Happy people see the positives.

Focus on the good, the good gets better.

“stop overthinking”

Overthinking is the biggest threat to happiness. When we dwell on the past mistakes, on the things gone wrong, on the could haves and would haves. We're not only destroying our current mental peace and happiness, but also our future decisions .

Stop focusing on what you can't change, and start focusing on what you can.

“stop comparing”

When you start comparing yourself to others, no matter the context, you put yourself down. There are no winners in the game of comparison. So stop comparing and be grateful for what you have.

Be the best version of yourself.

“practice gratitude”

When you look at happiness, the one words that pops out a lot is gratitude. Being grateful for all you have, is the key to being content. And gratefulness is not circumstantial. if you're going to wait until the circumstances get batter, to be grateful; you're never gonna get there.

A grateful heart, is a magnet for miracles.

“give up materialism”

Sure, material possessions are a necessity. But we seem to confuse them, as the source of our happiness. We chase after the things we don't need, sacrificing our time, money and efforts. Only to still feel incomplete. The excess possession, add worry, burden and stress into our lives, taking away happiness.

It's the little things in life that matter.

“develop healthy habits”

A happy body is the key to a happy mind. I mentioned in my introduction, that the most important factors of happiness are well being and state of mind. This talks about the well being part of it, which involves taking care of you health and body. So spend time outside, eat healthy, quit smoking, exercise regularly.

Invest in you health, invest in you.

“work on your relationships”

Human beings are social creatures. We give relationships a very important part in our life. Not just as love interests, but also as a family, as a friend and even as a fellow being. Scientist have said that relationships hold a major part in our happiness. So take all the steps towards maintaining good relationships.

Happiness increases, when shared.

“practice selflessness”

Selflessness, the practice of giving without expecting something in return. Pursuit of ones need comes naturally to us. But it has been suggested that happiness does not always come from acquisition of something for us. Being selfless does not always grant you everything you want or need in life, but its will for sure give you mental peace. it will leave you feeling content.

Everything you do, comes back around.

