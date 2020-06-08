I thought of doing something a little different this time. I had original planned on doing an article on "how to be happier", but now I'm gonna do it after this one. The inspiration for this article came from the fact that so many us, don't know, so much about our bodies. And as I did I research on this, I found so many facts.

Our bodies are not as simple as they may seem, they're a world of wonder and it's amazing, all these small details that we tend to overlook.

here's, 10 facts you didn't know about your body

FACT 1

Humans "Glow," You Just Can't See It

Research has found that the human body does in fact emit visible light, but since it's about 1,000 times less intense than the levels our eyes are able to spot, it's not "visible" in practice.

FACT 2

Half Your Hand Strength Is in Your Pinkie

The pinkie seems unassuming, but it's crucial for your hand strength—helping the thumb to pinch and giving more power to the ring, middle, and index fingers.

FACT 3

Humans Have More Than Five Senses

While we have sight, smell, touch, taste, and hearing, humans also have "proprioception" (sense of space) and "nociception" (sense of pain). There's also "equilibrioception" (sense of balance), "thermoception" (sense of temperature in and around the body), "temporal perception" (sense of time), and more.

FACT 4

Stomach can blush too

It’s not just your cheeks that turn red and expose your embarrassment when you’re blushing. Your stomach also turns red, but not many people will notice this.

FACT 5

You're Taller In the Morning Than You Are at Night

After a long day at work, you will be around 8mm shorter than you were in the morning. If you feel taller when you wake up, it’s because you are. This is due to the pressure put on joints throughout the day. As you go about your activities, it puts causes the cartilage in your spine to compress—just fractions of an inch but enough to push everything down.

FACT 6

Your mind isn't playing tricks on you, when you “see stars”

Those bright flashes and squiggly lines you see when you rub your eyes, sneeze, or stand up too fast aren’t figments of your imagination: There really are sparks of light inside your eyeballs.

FACT 7

Your Teeth Shift with Age, Even if You Had Braces as a Teen

Every smile is different, but a lot of this has to do with loss of the bone behind the gums that occurs with aging. If you lose enough bone-which can be exacerbated by such factors as smoking or gum disease-your teeth can shift.

FACT 8

Belly button has types

There are two types of belly button: an outie and an innie. Did you know that only 1% of people have an outie? That's pretty cool, and also more hygienic as less dirt can accumulate. However, studies have shown that innies are considered more attractive!

FACT 9

Your Feet Can Grow as You Age

After years of wear and tear, tendons and ligaments in your feet may weaken. This can cause arches to flatten, which means feet get wider and longer. It won't happen to everyone, though-people who are overweight, who get swollen feet or ankles, or who have certain medical conditions, like diabetes, are more prone.

FACT 10

Women Handle the Cold Worse than Men

Research suggests that women have a lower threshold for cold than men. When exposed to the same freezing temperature, the blood vessels in women's fingers constrict more than men's do, which is why they turn white more quickly.

