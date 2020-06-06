I don't know why, but this is kind of turning into a series. This is my third instalment and I already have a fourth one in mind.

Priyanka Chopra

“A really easy mask to create that will help brighten your skin and take away the dullness uses yogurt as the key ingredient. Just mix equal parts of yogurt and oatmeal (about 1–2 tablespoons each) with turmeric (about 1–2 teaspoons). Mix, apply, and leave for half an hour and wash off with lukewarm water.”

Kendall Jenner

“I apply a well-beaten egg white with juice from half the lemon to my face for 30 minutes before rinsing.”

Bridget Malcolm

“I moisturise with pure shea butter. It is a weird consistency, but once you work it into your skin it glows!"

Erin Heatherton

“Sometimes using too many products can irritate the skin. A couple times a week, when my skin isn't terribly overworked, the best thing is to rinse my face with warm water. Also, eat plenty of foods rich in vitamin A to help keep skin clear.”

Lupita Nyongo

“I use avocado oil to remove my makeup, which simultaneously hydrates my skin and helps me get that glow”

Cindy Crawford

“I treats myself to regular milk facials. The recipe is simple: mix equal parts of mineral water and milk, decants the mixture into a spray bottle, and spritzes on your face post-cleanse.”

Julia Roberts

“I make a homemade body scrub using olive oil, grapefruit juice, and sea salt.”

Jaime King

“My approach to skincare is to always wash your face before bed, even if you don’t want to.”

Jennifer Aniston

“I use petroleum jelly under my eyes every night to keep wrinkles and fine lines at bay. In the morning, I fill my sink with water and ice cubes and dips my face in it. This helps shrink the pores of my skin and also reduce puffiness around the eyes.”

