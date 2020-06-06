I really really love doing zodiac articles. I promised myself to try out new topics with every article, but I just keep coming back to zodiac.
• ARIES •
a r e s - god of war and chaos
• TAURUS •
d e m e t e r - goddess of harvest and growth
• GEMINI •
h e r m e s - god of communication and travel
• CANCER •
h e r a - goddess of marriage and family
• LEO •
a p o l l o - sun god of music and poetry
• VIRGO •
a r t e m i s - moon goddess of hunt and wilderness
• LIBRA •
a p h r o d i t e - goddess of love and beauty
• SCROPIO •
h a d e s - god of underworld and the dead
• SAGITTARIUS •
z u e s - god of lightening and the weather
• CAPRICORN •
a t h e n a - goddess of wisdom and knowledge
• AQUARIUS •
p o s e i d o n - god of sea
• PISCES •
h e s t i a - goddess of hearth and home
