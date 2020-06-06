I really really love doing zodiac articles. I promised myself to try out new topics with every article, but I just keep coming back to zodiac.
It's 5:52 a.m when I started writing this article and I'm completely exhausted, but I want to start this article anyway,

• k a s h •
@aeonian_desires  
Here's, zodiac signs as greek gods

• ARIES •
a r e s - god of war and chaos

tribal, desc, and gothic design image blood, chocolate, and drop image

• TAURUS •
d e m e t e r - goddess of harvest and growth

Image by tenderly call me by your name, peach, and armie hammer image

• GEMINI •
h e r m e s - god of communication and travel

boy and aesthetic image letters, vintage, and bow image

• CANCER •
h e r a - goddess of marriage and family

athena, glitter, and goddess image gold, aesthetic, and dress image

• LEO •
a p o l l o - sun god of music and poetry

body, boy, and handsome image Image by M△.

• VIRGO •
a r t e m i s - moon goddess of hunt and wilderness

archery, artemis, and goddes image arrow and aesthetic image

• LIBRA •
a p h r o d i t e - goddess of love and beauty

model, photography, and veil image details and diamond image

• SCROPIO •
h a d e s - god of underworld and the dead

after sex, pale skin, and shirt image skull, fire, and Halloween image

• SAGITTARIUS •
z u e s - god of lightening and the weather

boy, lucky blue smith, and model image hand, blue, and power image

• CAPRICORN •
a t h e n a - goddess of wisdom and knowledge

beautiful, makeup, and model image gold, aesthetic, and golden image

• AQUARIUS •
p o s e i d o n - god of sea

boy, tears, and aesthetic image aesthetic, trident, and sea image

• PISCES •
h e s t i a - goddess of hearth and home

aesthetic, ancient, and Greece image harp image

This is it for this article!
Also, A big big thank you to everyone whose been hearting my articles.This gives me motivation to write more.
That's all for this article.

love,
KASH ♛