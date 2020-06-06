I really really love doing zodiac articles. I promised myself to try out new topics with every article, but I just keep coming back to zodiac.

• ARIES •

a r e s - god of war and chaos

• TAURUS •

d e m e t e r - goddess of harvest and growth

• GEMINI •

h e r m e s - god of communication and travel

• CANCER •

h e r a - goddess of marriage and family

• LEO •

a p o l l o - sun god of music and poetry

• VIRGO •

a r t e m i s - moon goddess of hunt and wilderness

• LIBRA •

a p h r o d i t e - goddess of love and beauty

• SCROPIO •

h a d e s - god of underworld and the dead

• SAGITTARIUS •

z u e s - god of lightening and the weather

• CAPRICORN •

a t h e n a - goddess of wisdom and knowledge

• AQUARIUS •

p o s e i d o n - god of sea

• PISCES •

h e s t i a - goddess of hearth and home

