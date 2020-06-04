When I was young, like 8th grade young, one of my dreams was having my own fashion store. But like a lot of my dreams, it still remains a dream. Mainly because my parents never wanted me to pursue a career like that.
So I ended up choosing law and moving on with life. But, somewhere deep inside me, that dream still lives on.
I saw this, if I owned a cafe tag going around, so I though why not give this a try as well.
Here's, if I owned a fashion brand
n a m e
LITHE - (n.) thin, supple, and graceful. (pronunciation - laidh)
l o c a t i o n
main store - Paris, France (accessible by anyone)
exclusive store - Milan, Italy (accessible only through elite membership)
s t o r e
outside
inside
c l o t h e s
for everyone
Price range - €1000 - €3000, available everywhere.
for exclusives
Price range - €5000 (min), available only on demand, in the Milan Store.
f a s h i o n w e e k
In milan, Italy. Free access to exclusive members.
p o s t e r s
b r a n d a m b a s s a d o r
c u s t o m e r s
w o r k e r s
b r a n d a e s t h e t i c
