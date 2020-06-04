When I was young, like 8th grade young, one of my dreams was having my own fashion store. But like a lot of my dreams, it still remains a dream. Mainly because my parents never wanted me to pursue a career like that.
So I ended up choosing law and moving on with life. But, somewhere deep inside me, that dream still lives on.
I saw this, if I owned a cafe tag going around, so I though why not give this a try as well.

Here's, if I owned a fashion brand

n a m e

LITHE - (n.) thin, supple, and graceful. (pronunciation - laidh)

l o c a t i o n

main store - Paris, France (accessible by anyone)
exclusive store - Milan, Italy (accessible only through elite membership)

s t o r e

outside

inside

c l o t h e s

for everyone

Price range - ‎€1000 - ‎€3000, available everywhere.

for exclusives

Price range - ‎€5000 (min), available only on demand, in the Milan Store.

f a s h i o n w e e k

In milan, Italy. Free access to exclusive members.

p o s t e r s

b r a n d a m b a s s a d o r

Lexi Rodriquez, 27, Supermodel and fashion expert.

c u s t o m e r s

w o r k e r s

Esther Diaz, 23, Fashion designer.
Cherry Romano, 25, fashion designer.
Cora Jin, 24, Fashion Expert.
Luna Zane, 25, Fashion Expert.

b r a n d a e s t h e t i c

