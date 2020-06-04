My initial idea for this article was abc songs, since I've been seeing this tag go around. I wanted to do something filled with pictures and a little laid back, since I recently did a, very long and very informative article.

Here's, A-Z THINGS TO DO AT HOME

Here's, A-Z THINGS TO DO AT HOME

A • ART

girl, art, and aesthetic image art, painting, and blue image

B • BUILD A FORT

bedroom, bed, and comfy image cozy, autumn, and fall image

C - COOK

baking, dough, and hands image chocolate, food, and cake image

D - DIY PROJECT

diy, art, and colors image craft, crafting, and creative image

E - EAT SOMETHING

beef, eat, and pasta image burger, yummy, and foodlife image

F - FACE MASK

girl, beauty, and coffee image face mask and wine image

G - GARDENING

china, girl, and chinese image apartment gardening image

H - HAVE A SPA DAY

fashion, girl, and life image bath, bathroom, and luxury image

I - INSTRUMENTS

guitar, instrument, and music image piano, music, and aesthetic image

J - JOURNAL

cozy, letters, and hygge image coffee, cozy, and croissant image

K - KARAOKE

karaoke machine for tv image friends, girl, and besties image

L - LEARN SIGN LANGUAGE

aesthetic and hand image hand image

M - MUSIC

aesthetic, headphones, and earplugs image chill, appel, and cozy image

N - NAP

cat, grey, and paw image fashion, nap, and white image

O - ORGANISE

aesthetics, fashion, and home image beautiful, casual, and fille image

P - PHOTOGRAPHY

girl, mirror, and photography image girl, camera, and photography image

Q - QUIZ

Image by Mathe Tutor chill, coffee, and girl image

R - READ

book, girl, and red image fashion and girl image

S - SHOP ONLINE

luxury, gucci, and shopping image aesthetic, bags, and beauty image

T - T.V

room, home, and pink image beautiful, chill, and d image

U - UNDERWATER (Swimming)

freckles, holiday, and model image beach, chill, and chilling image

V - VIDEO GAMES

couple, love, and goals image aesthetic, animal crossing, and black image

W - WRITE SOMETHING

book, hands, and Paper image cat, animal, and bed image

X - X SPOT GAME (treasure hunt)

map image art, Bristol, and crochet image

Y - YOGA

fitness, shakti, and flexibility image fitness and girls power image

Z - ZUMBA

aerobics, fitness, and zumba image girl and dancing image

