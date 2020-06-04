Dear you,

with a global pandemic situation, we're having much more free time than usual. I've watched so many series on Netflix during my quarantine.

Here are the ones that really deserves to be watched!

Dare Me

Dare Me follows the lives of competitive high school cheerleaders in "a small Midwestern town".

thriller, insane, hot, catchy

The Society

The Society follows the story of a group of students who return early from a canceled field trip and find that everyone else is gone. A dense forest appears surrounding the town. The teenagers must come up with their own rules to survive with limited resources.

White Lines

When Zoe Collins' brother, Axel, is found dead, almost 20 years after going missing while working as a DJ in Ibiza, she decides to travel there and investigate.

thriller, mad, wasted, catchy

Control z

During an assembly at school, a hacker exposes a huge secret of one of the students. The hacker continues revealing students' secrets which causes chaos between the teens. Sofía Herrera, an introverted teenager, tries to discover who this hacker is before her secret becomes public.

deep, real, crazy, mystery

Love 101

Back in 1998, a group of rebel students (Eda, Osman, Sinan and Kerem), attending a school in Istanbul, are at risk of exclusion because of their poor behaviour. The headmaster and most of the teachers are against them, only one does her best to save them. Once they find out that this teacher is getting relocated, leaving them, they unite and make a plan: they will make her fall in love in order to make her stay.

Never have I ever

The main character, Devi Vishwakumar, tries to deal with her grief for her dad's death, her Indian identity and her school life, also struggling with her relationships.

fresh, funny, new, easy going

Each one of these amazing tv shows deserves to be watched. They're deep, even if they deal with important topics with a fresh and young language.

