Inspired by this amazing article:
→ Sun sign.
Name: Juniper.
Zodiac Sign: Scorpio.
Appearance: Long hair, green eyes, big lips, thin.
Personality: Mysterious, tattooed, sexy, ambitious, feminist, says the true in the face, kind of impulsive, really sentimental, but don't skows it.
Fashion: Sexy and dark clothes.
Music: Indie, funk, pop/rock, rock.
Likes: Political and intense conversations, horror movies, adventures, pole dance, witchcraft.
→ Rising sign.
Name: Madeleine
Zodiac Sign: Taurus.
Appearance: red hair, blue eyes, freckles, pale skin.
Personality: Loyal, hungry all the time, organized, curious, stubborn, protects the life and animals, love spend time with friends, ambientalist.
Fashion: Vintage, flora dresses.
Music: Classic songs, relaxing and makes me think.
Likes: Music, art, books, playing instruments, the nature, animals, laughing.
→ Moon sign.
Name: Katherine.
Zodiac Sign: Leo.
Appearance: Blonde, thin, tall, blue eyes.
Personality: vain, enthusiasm, girlboss, in love with life, self-centered, do not accept negative opinions really well, cry baby, hard-worker.
Fashion: Girlboss.
Music: Girlpower and expressive songs.
Likes: Fashion, makeup, gym, veganism, social midias, podcasts, netflix, photograph, documentaries, rose gold.
Thank you all for reading. See you in the next article.