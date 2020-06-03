Inspired by this amazing article:

→ Sun sign.

Name: Juniper.

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio.

Appearance: Long hair, green eyes, big lips, thin.

Personality: Mysterious, tattooed, sexy, ambitious, feminist, says the true in the face, kind of impulsive, really sentimental, but don't skows it.

Fashion: Sexy and dark clothes.

Music: Indie, funk, pop/rock, rock.

Likes: Political and intense conversations, horror movies, adventures, pole dance, witchcraft.

→ Rising sign.

Name: Madeleine

Zodiac Sign: Taurus.

Appearance: red hair, blue eyes, freckles, pale skin.

Personality: Loyal, hungry all the time, organized, curious, stubborn, protects the life and animals, love spend time with friends, ambientalist.

Fashion: Vintage, flora dresses.

Music: Classic songs, relaxing and makes me think.

Likes: Music, art, books, playing instruments, the nature, animals, laughing.

→ Moon sign.

Name: Katherine.

Zodiac Sign: Leo.

Appearance: Blonde, thin, tall, blue eyes.

Personality: vain, enthusiasm, girlboss, in love with life, self-centered, do not accept negative opinions really well, cry baby, hard-worker.

Fashion: Girlboss.

Music: Girlpower and expressive songs.

Likes: Fashion, makeup, gym, veganism, social midias, podcasts, netflix, photograph, documentaries, rose gold.

Thank you all for reading. See you in the next article.