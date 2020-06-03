I though of trying something new, and this popped into my head. Initially my idea was to present elements as aesthetics, but then, I had done tonnes of aesthetic articles and I wanted to try something new.

So, instead of elements as aesthetics, I'm doing elements as women.

If you guys want more such articles,

Here's, elements as women

F I R E
fingers, witch craft, and flames image hair and orange image beauty, style, and summer image fire, hand, and black and white image beautiful, indie, and redhead image aesthetic, eyes, and lashes image
W A T E R
blue, mar, and star image beauty, blue eyes, and blue image Image by too many ocs aesthetic, fashion, and girl image summer, water, and jewelry image girl, sea, and water image
E A R T H
cool, moda, and hairstyle image flowers, plants, and green image fashion, dress, and flowers image fashion, pretty, and style image Image by ☘︎︎𝙰𝚛𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚊☘︎︎ adventure, pretty, and travel image
A I R
aesthetic, girl, and morning image aesthetic, girl, and icon image aesthetic, blonde, and eyes image shoes, fashion, and heels image fashion, aesthetic, and glitter image accessory, suit, and summer image
S P A C E
makeup, beauty, and eyes image alternative, goals, and indie image dress, fashion, and black image hair, hairstyle, and purple image aesthetic, shoes, and glitter image hands, black, and stars image

That's all for this article.
if you guys liked it, let me know by hearting it!

Also, A big big thank you to everyone whose been hearting my articles.This gives me motivation to write more.
love,
KASH ♛