✧ Libra ✧
Image by ᏴᎬᎪᏌᎢᏌFᏌᏞ ᎬᏙᎬᎡYᎠᎪY ᎪᎬᏚᎢᎻᎬᎢᏆᏟᏚ cat, cute, and animal image Cookies, heart, and food image clouds and sky image flowers, green, and nature image eyes and makeup image
watching the sunset with a lover, writing poetry on napkins, sinking into a bubble bath, giving your friends a surprise gift, petting a stray cat
✧ Scorpio ✧
lips, aesthetic, and pale image Inspiring Image on We Heart It night, light, and photography image camera and photography image aesthetic and travel image psychic image
laying down in the rain, going to a midnight drive-in movie, reuniting with a long lost friend, falling asleep to thunder, blasting your favourite song
✧ Sagittarius ✧
art, room, and photography image landscape, photography, and sky image sky, blue, and vintage image eyes, girl, and beauty image theme and rp themes image photography image
camping out to watch the fireworks, people watching with a friend, getting campfire smoke in your eyes, laughing in a quiet library, a stolen fry
✧ Capricorn ✧
photography and woman image nails, Nude, and beauty image coffee, milk, and drink image city, fashion, and mood image Image by Perfect moon autumn, leaves, and nature image
wandering downtown, discovering a new coffee shop, finding the birds in a park, the feeling after you finish a project, sucking a papercut
✧ Aquarius ✧
hair, hairstyle, and style image doodle, game, and cute image butterfly and hands image fashion, moon, and style image Image by too many ocs music, vinyl, and aesthetic image
a deep breath of tingling mint, dangling your feet over the edge, browsing a thrift store, stepping into a puddle, taking a candid photo
✧ Pisces ✧
coifure image beautiful, carousel, and city image blue, sweet, and shark image lips, makeup, and lipstick image fashion, girl, and jeans image aesthetic, tumblr, and pink image
sunlight hitting your face, paint stained clothes, running through a field of wildflowers, finding lost treasure, trying to remember a forgotten memory

