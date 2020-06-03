This article is in collaboration with @flowersyndrome so please go check out her article for the other 6 zodiac signs if you haven't already.

✧ Libra ✧

watching the sunset with a lover, writing poetry on napkins, sinking into a bubble bath, giving your friends a surprise gift, petting a stray cat

✧ Scorpio ✧

laying down in the rain, going to a midnight drive-in movie, reuniting with a long lost friend, falling asleep to thunder, blasting your favourite song

✧ Sagittarius ✧

camping out to watch the fireworks, people watching with a friend, getting campfire smoke in your eyes, laughing in a quiet library, a stolen fry

✧ Capricorn ✧

wandering downtown, discovering a new coffee shop, finding the birds in a park, the feeling after you finish a project, sucking a papercut

✧ Aquarius ✧

a deep breath of tingling mint, dangling your feet over the edge, browsing a thrift store, stepping into a puddle, taking a candid photo

✧ Pisces ✧

sunlight hitting your face, paint stained clothes, running through a field of wildflowers, finding lost treasure, trying to remember a forgotten memory

Thank you so much for reading. I hope you enjoyed. If you liked this article, you can check out my other articles and my Astrology collection here:

And you can find me here:

Instagram: http://instagram.com/kinglykore

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/kinglykore

ACNL Dream Address: 5D00-00E5-SF2D