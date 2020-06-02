i can't breathe

  • those were the last words of George Floyd under an officer's leg

I'm not American, but the situation in USA made feel uncomfortable & insecure " is that really happened "

I want to say to every black life :

"you are loved we're all with you all the world is with you, in your side, you're not alone "

& to you yes you you can do something helpful & a very easy gesture

just get into your Twitter account or any other app & repost every single post cuz there are people out there who don't have an idea about what is happening

human rights, justice, and Right image justice, black lives matter, and human rights image black lives matter image racism, skin colour, and blm image

- & if you write WHI articles, please write an article about this even that is short just go for it

- even if you don't write articles make this your first article, please cuz every voice matter, your voice matter don't hide it, play it loud, play it proud

Right and black lives matter image
no justice no peace and black lives matter image