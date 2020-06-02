i can't breathe

those were the last words of George Floyd under an officer's leg

I'm not American, but the situation in USA made feel uncomfortable & insecure " is that really happened "

I want to say to every black life :

"you are loved we're all with you all the world is with you, in your side, you're not alone "

& to you yes you you can do something helpful & a very easy gesture

just get into your Twitter account or any other app & repost every single post cuz there are people out there who don't have an idea about what is happening

- & if you write WHI articles, please write an article about this even that is short just go for it

- even if you don't write articles make this your first article, please cuz every voice matter, your voice matter don't hide it, play it loud, play it proud