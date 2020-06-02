So I have been planning to get some house plants for my dorm room for a while now. So I did a bit of research and thought I would share it with you guys.
Here's, house plants that purify air
SNAKE PLANT
FILTERS :
Benzene
Xylene
PEACE LILY
FILTERS :
Benzene
Xylene
Ammonia
Formaldehyde
Trichloroethylene
BOSTEN FERN
FILTERS :
Xylene and toluene
Formaldehyde
BABOO PALM
FILTERS :
Benzene
Xylene and toluene
ARECA PALM
FILTERS :
Benzene
Xylene
Ammonia
Formaldehyde
Trichloroethylene
