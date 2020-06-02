So I have been planning to get some house plants for my dorm room for a while now. So I did a bit of research and thought I would share it with you guys.

If you guys want more such articles,

• k a s h •
• k a s h •
@aeonian_desires  
Follow
Superthumb
Superthumb
Superthumb

m y w o r k
by @aeonian_desires
Follow

Here's, house plants that purify air

SNAKE PLANT

spider plant and houseplant image
FILTERS :
Benzene
Xylene

PEACE LILY

green, house plant, and lily image
FILTERS :
Benzene
Xylene
Ammonia
Formaldehyde
Trichloroethylene

BOSTEN FERN

70's, ferns, and boston fern image
FILTERS :
Xylene and toluene
Formaldehyde

BABOO PALM

interior, plants, and decor image
FILTERS :
Benzene
Xylene and toluene

SNAKE PLANT

design, style, and fauna image
FILTERS :
Benzene
Xylene
Formaldehyde
Trichloroethylene

ARECA PALM

interior, decor, and home image
FILTERS :
Benzene
Xylene
Ammonia
Formaldehyde
Trichloroethylene

That's all for this article.
if you guys liked it, let me know by hearting it!

Incase you missed my last article,

flowers, plants, and green image
cover image

Also, A big big thank you to everyone whose been hearting my articles.This gives me motivation to write more.
That's all for this article.

love,
KASH ♛