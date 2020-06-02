So I have been planning to get some house plants for my dorm room for a while now. So I did a bit of research and thought I would share it with you guys.

Here's, house plants that purify air

SNAKE PLANT

FILTERS :

Benzene

Xylene

PEACE LILY

FILTERS :

Benzene

Xylene

Ammonia

Formaldehyde

Trichloroethylene

BOSTEN FERN

FILTERS :

Xylene and toluene

Formaldehyde

BABOO PALM

FILTERS :

Benzene

Xylene and toluene

ARECA PALM

FILTERS :

Benzene

Xylene

Ammonia

Formaldehyde

Trichloroethylene

