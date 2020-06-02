hi! welome to my article, thanks for stopping by ♡ today i made a playlist with songs that hit differently after midnight!

before i start i just want to say something about the current situation in the world- the black lives matter movement. please, if you are able to, sign the petitions and donate, try to help as much as you can, because what's happening to black people right now is extremely unfair and disgusting. no one should feel unsafe and scared to exsist just beacuse their skin color is different. i've also seen tons of videos where cops are pushing and beating protestors, and it's pissing me off, how can you be that agressive?? i don't live in america and i'm not black, but i hear you and i will fight for you. everyone is deserving of love, everyone!! ♡

here are 50 songs that to me, hit different after midnight. i worked hard on this playlist so hopefully someone will listen to it :)

crybaby - The Neighbourhood

ghostin - Ariana Grande

outer - Grimes

buzzcut season - Lorde

the cut that always bleeds - Conan Gray

.8 - Billie Eilish

resonance - Home

obnoxious blocks - Poppy

hypochondriac - Elita

answer - Tyler, The Creator

delirium - CHVRN

world ♡ princess - Grimes

22hrs - Teflon Sega

Bags - Clairo

will he - Joji

not around - Nova

bittersweet tragedy - Melanie Martinez

genesis - Grimes

2013 - Ängie

girl - Clairo

i know a place - Conan Gray

medicine - Au/Ra

darkseid - Grimes

perfect - Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Austin Feinstein

burnout eyess - oOoOO

swim - Chase Atlantic

i'm in love without you - Finneas

before the fever - Grimes

moonlight - Ariana Grande

guns & gold - Poppy

daddy issues - The Neighbourhood

infinity - Moonlight Records

i love you - Billie Eilish

better off - Ariana Grande

4ÆM - Grimes

american kids - Poppy

runaway runaway - Mars Argo

haunted - Melanie Martinez

my name is dark - Grimes (yes, i added a lot of grimes i know, but she is such a 3am artist lmao)

babylon - Lady Gaga

honeymoon fades - Sabrina Carptener

year of silence - Crystal Castles

3:51 AM - oOoOO

my sister says the saddest things - Grimes

break up with your girlfriend, im bored - Ariana Grande

the beach - The Neighbourhood

sippy cup - Melanie Martinez

ribs - Lorde

20 something - SZA

garden shed - Tyler, The Creator

.・。.・゜✭・.・✫・゜・。.

