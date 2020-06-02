hi! welome to my article, thanks for stopping by ♡ today i made a playlist with songs that hit differently after midnight!
before i start i just want to say something about the current situation in the world- the black lives matter movement. please, if you are able to, sign the petitions and donate, try to help as much as you can, because what's happening to black people right now is extremely unfair and disgusting. no one should feel unsafe and scared to exsist just beacuse their skin color is different. i've also seen tons of videos where cops are pushing and beating protestors, and it's pissing me off, how can you be that agressive?? i don't live in america and i'm not black, but i hear you and i will fight for you. everyone is deserving of love, everyone!! ♡
here are 50 songs that to me, hit different after midnight. i worked hard on this playlist so hopefully someone will listen to it :)
crybaby - The Neighbourhood
ghostin - Ariana Grande
outer - Grimes
buzzcut season - Lorde
the cut that always bleeds - Conan Gray
.8 - Billie Eilish
resonance - Home
obnoxious blocks - Poppy
hypochondriac - Elita
answer - Tyler, The Creator
delirium - CHVRN
world ♡ princess - Grimes
22hrs - Teflon Sega
Bags - Clairo
will he - Joji
not around - Nova
bittersweet tragedy - Melanie Martinez
genesis - Grimes
2013 - Ängie
girl - Clairo
i know a place - Conan Gray
medicine - Au/Ra
darkseid - Grimes
perfect - Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis, Austin Feinstein
burnout eyess - oOoOO
swim - Chase Atlantic
i'm in love without you - Finneas
before the fever - Grimes
moonlight - Ariana Grande
guns & gold - Poppy
daddy issues - The Neighbourhood
infinity - Moonlight Records
i love you - Billie Eilish
better off - Ariana Grande
4ÆM - Grimes
american kids - Poppy
runaway runaway - Mars Argo
haunted - Melanie Martinez
my name is dark - Grimes (yes, i added a lot of grimes i know, but she is such a 3am artist lmao)
babylon - Lady Gaga
honeymoon fades - Sabrina Carptener
year of silence - Crystal Castles
3:51 AM - oOoOO
my sister says the saddest things - Grimes
break up with your girlfriend, im bored - Ariana Grande
the beach - The Neighbourhood
sippy cup - Melanie Martinez
ribs - Lorde
20 something - SZA
garden shed - Tyler, The Creator
.・。.・゜✭・.・✫・゜・。.
that's it! have a great day/goodnight. also if you are interested you can check my other articles <3