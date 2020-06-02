My habits have been one of my main focus' this quarantine. I want to change them, for the better. Whatever I was doing wrong before, I'm taking this time to make it right. And my sleeping pattern has been a huge issue for a very long time now.
To tackle this,
I found this list of bed time habits, divided into before, during and after.
Now I might not call this the 'it' list, but it's definitely do-able and really good if you can actually follow it.
For more such articles,
I recently did a habit countdown article, where I counted down for 9 to 1giving good habits in each number. If you wanna check that out,
Here's, bedtime habits - for a good nights sleep
BEFORE
DURING
( try these for a better sleep )
AFTER
That's all for this article.
if you guys liked it, let me know by hearting it!
Incase you missed my last article,
Also, A big big thank you to everyone whose been hearting my articles.This gives me motivation to write more.
That's all for this article.
love,
KASH ♛