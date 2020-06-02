My habits have been one of my main focus' this quarantine. I want to change them, for the better. Whatever I was doing wrong before, I'm taking this time to make it right. And my sleeping pattern has been a huge issue for a very long time now.

To tackle this,
I found this list of bed time habits, divided into before, during and after.

Now I might not call this the 'it' list, but it's definitely do-able and really good if you can actually follow it.

Here's, bedtime habits - for a good nights sleep

BEFORE

Keep your phone away 2 hrs before bed
Read a book
Meditate or do yoga
Drink chamomile tea
Try aroma therapy

DURING
( try these for a better sleep )

Make sure it's stable temperature
Darken your room
Try sleeping masks and earplugs

AFTER

Use an alarm clock and don't snooze
Let in some natural light in
Eat a healthy breakfast
Drink some water
Stretch and get active

That's all for this article.
Also, A big big thank you to everyone whose been hearting my articles.This gives me motivation to write more.
That's all for this article.

love,
KASH ♛