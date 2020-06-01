Hi everyone,

I'm heartbroken for what's happening right now in the United States.

Getting killed because the colour of your skin is not white.

It is disgusting and horrendous.

I'm outraged how the police officers are being handled. They should have been arrested immediately for murder. However, they are white so they can do whatever they want.

I'm so pissed how the 'president' is acting but it's sadly no surprise.

This article is an update on what has happened and is happening right now.

George Floyd:

George Floyd was killed when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt down on his neck as George was laying on the ground.

He was suspected of "forgery". Can you believe it? suspected.

All of this was filmed. In the recording, you can hear George say 'Please, I can't breathe.'

The police officer didn't remove his knee and so murdered George Floyd.

This went (thanks to social media) viral and people kept sharing this horrendous news.

This is probably the only reason that the cops involved have been fired.

Derek M. Chauvin is the name of the police officer who killed George. Also, Chauvin has been involved in more police brutality cases.

It took a couple of days before Chauvin was arrested.

The reason? Because he's white. If the tables were turned it would be a whole different story.

Chauvin has been charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter.

Then there was the audacity that the doctor examining George death said that it had to do with underlying health conditions that contributed to his death.

I hope you know that this is not true. It's disgraceful.

Protests & Movement:

The people in Minneapolis started a protest.

This protest was handled differently than how the 're-open the States' went down. The reason? The people, again you guessed it, were white.

The police forces used teargas, had their rifles ready for use and beat up the people who came for a peaceful protest.

In other States were police cars, police stations and Target stores burned down. To remind you all these protests started peacefully. Then the police showed up and begun violating rights. (There is a video of people sitting on the ground peaceful protesting getting attacked by the police.)

But what can the people do? The African-American people are not being heard, they scream and yell and still get ignored. So yes, they fight back.

In Miami, demonstrators and police chiefs from Miami Dade County kneeled and said a prayer for George Floyd.

(Sadly, miliary is on their way now.)

In Los Angeles, ICE and the military are coming/came to the protest.

It's absolutely disgusting.

Seattle police maced a child... The policeman refused to give his badge number.

Orlando Police, chief and sheriff sat down to pray with the protesters, only 45 minutes later to mace them all in the face.

Police have made over 4100 arrests during these protests. However, 3 of the 4 officers involved in George's death are still free.

The "leaders" of The United States of America:

First things first, Donal Trump is despicable, okay now continuing how he is handling all of this.

When white people were protesting because they couldn't get their hair & nails done the President tweeted that 'These are very good people, but they are angry.' Following that the Governor of Michigan should make a deal for them.

Meanwhile, black people are protesting against police brutality and he calls them 'THUGS' in his tweets. Also, he spoke with Governor Tim Walz saying that the military is supporting them. 'when the looting starts, the shooting starts.'

Mike Pence tweeted something about 'believing in law and order and that the Americans have a right to peacefully protest.'

But when Colin Kaepernick peacefully protested, Mike Pence walked out of the game.

MN chief of police said that many of arrest are white nationalists who are coming down to MN to destroy the city.

Elected officials and police were really quick in signing documentation on a whim to suppress the right to protest. But they couldn't hold the policeman accountable for murder and the other three involving.

LAPD Union attorney Marla Brown tweeted that protesters should be shot.

Donald also tweeted that 'ANTIFA' will be designated as a terrorist organisation.

It stands for anti-fascist action -> Believe in & fight for a free world of fascism, racism, sexism, homo/transphobia, antisemitism, Islamophobia & bigotry.

Meaning everybody out in the streets protesting included.

Riots:

People are attacking people because they are participating in riots and looting.

THEY SHOULD RIOT.

- The Boston tea party; was a riot.

- Nat Turner's rebellion; was a riot

- The Stonewall Uprising; was a riot ( 5 days of rioting, looting and violent protests against the police. Led by, black and brown, trans and queer --> LGBTQ right)

They have every bloody right to protest.

Black lives are at stake. It keeps happening and it needs to be stopped, once and for all.

To the people:

We all need to speak up, yell, scream.

Make an uncomfortable conversation because it's needed.

We need to be anti-racist.

Stand together and protest.

Say their names.

#GeorgeFloyd

#AhmaudArbery

#BreonnaTaylor

And many many other lives we have lost because of this.

#BlackLivesMatter

Ways to help out:

- Sign petitions

If you have multiple emails you can sign more than once.

For internationals (like me) here are zip codes to use;

90015 - Los Angeles, California

10001 - New York City, New York

75001 - Dallas, Texas

(White house petitions won't work, they did under Obama but you know than Trump happened.)

Most of them have change.org in the link.

- Text or call

- Donate

- Educate yourself!!!!!!!!

This is what I wanted to share with all of you.

There won't ever be peace if we don't get justice.

It's so important for our future generation and this one!

Lots of love, anger, frustration,

me