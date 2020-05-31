black lives matter now and they always will.

i’m not black and because being part of the white privilege i have no idea how hard and scary it must be for black / poc people, but i’m doing everything i can to spread awareness on this matter and to help as much as i can, using all my platforms.

i want all of my followers and everyone else to know that i support you no matter of your color, race, sexuality, gender or anything. you all are equal to me and my profile is a safe place for all of you !! <3 please spread awareness and stay safe if you’re protesting (and of course in any other case too) !!

please spread awareness on your platform(s), no matter of you follow count and use your privilege to help !!

SAY THEIR NAMES and JUSTICE FOR

JONATHAN FERRELL and RENISHA MCBRIDE who were both shot, just because they had asked for help after auto accidents,

JORDAN DAVIS who was shot, because he was listening to music ‘’too loud’’,

WALTER SCOTT who was shot because of a broken brake light,

COREY JONES who was shot three (3) times, because he was waiting beside his disabled vehicle,

ATATIANA JEFFERSON who was shot, because she looked out of her window,

AHMAUD ARBERY who was shot, because he went jogging,

TERENCE CRUTCHER who was shot, because of his broken vehicle,

FREDDIE GRAY who was beaten to death, while being transported in a police car,

JOHN CRAWFORD who was shot, because he hold a bb gun at walmart,

TAMIR RICE who was shot, because he was playing with a toy gun,

SANDRA BLAND who was pulled over and tasered and later sucpiciously took her own life at prison,

BREONNA TAYLOR who was shot in her own house without a reason,

STEPHON CLARK who was shot eight (8) times, because he was holding a phone,

PHILANDO CASTILE who was shot, because he told the police officer he had a legally registered gun in his car,

AIYANA JONES who was shot in her sleep, because the police raided the wrong house,

MICHAEL BROWN who was shot 12 times, because he was walking home from a nearby convenience store,

ALTON STERLING who was shot, because he sold CD’s,

SEAN BELL who was shot multiple times, because he threw a bachelor party and was holding a hair brush,

TRAYVON MARTIN who was shot, because he was walking home with ice tea and skittles,

BOTHAM JEAN who was shot, because he was at his own house, the police officer mistook as theirs,

ERIE GARNER who was murdered, because the police officer suspected he was selling cigarettes without tax patches,

AMADOU DIALLO who was shot 41 times, because he took his wallet out of his pocket,

JORDAN EDWARDS who was shot in the back of his head, because he was leaving a party,

OSCAR GRANT who was shot because he was celebrating new years eve (and was handcuffed and face-down),

KEITH SCOTT who was shot, because he sat in his car, reading,

GEORGE FLOYD who was murdered by a police officer kneeling on his neck, blocking his airways, even when he and many others begged the police to let him breathe,

and COUNTLESS OF OTHERS who would most likely have survived, if they were white.

PLEASE sign all the petitions you see. it’s literally so quick and it helps a lot. here is one twitter thread of petitions you can and should sign:

https://twitter.com/vantefcs/status/1266558576073379840

here are some amazing articles you should check out:

𝐇𝐎𝐖 𝐓𝐎 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 #𝐁𝐋𝐌 this one has great information and resources to use !!

all lives matter when black lives matter. ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿

also i deeply apologize for the grammatical errors and if i have not got the reason of their death correctly. I found many different stories of each person, not sure which to believe, nonetheless of the correct ‘’reason’’, they were still murdered because of their skin color. most of them were murdered by cops, some of them got arrested (as they should), but sadly some got away by using their official authority as a cover for murder.