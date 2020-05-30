hello.

today, the topic of the article is going to be a little bit more challenging than usual, because i will be writing about something i am not personally affected by. nonetheless, with the privilege that i hold by not being affected by this issue, i am required to start a conversation and spread my knowledge, before i start taking real action.

this article is a master post with all the links and resources that you might need so please take the time to read this. no matter how uncomfortable it is for you to become a part of the movement, it is our duty. if you are new to this, this article will be very helpful for you.and even if you are not, it will be useful.

PREFACE

before we start with the actual article, i want to make sure that everybody reading this article (specifically white readers) understand the intensity of the issue here. your black friends are not responsible for educating you on the long history of the oppression and racial discrimination, just like they are not responsible for educating you on the events happening right now.

it is your job to know about it, you have to, because it is our job to end this violence. but the main point is, that even with all the research, you will never fully understand what black people are going through, because you are not them, and that is your privilege. this is the core of the issue, the fact that we will never be able to fully understand.

with this being said, keep reading to find out how to be a proper ally and support the #BLACKLIVESMATTER movement the right way, get a list of resources for your research on the issue, and a list of links to take action.

HOW TO BE A PROPER ALLY

RESEARCH AND LEARN

obviously, this is crucial if you want to be helpful. do not rely on your black friends, or any black scholars to educate you, it is your responsibility to know about it. don't just check out Instagram stories of black celebrities and repost it. take your time to do real, academic research.

SPEAK UP AND START CONVERSATIONS

a big part of doing research, is actually exposing your family and friends to it as well. this part is so so important, yu have to talk about this with your family and friends and educate them if they chose the side of the oppressor.

we can't afford to not be willing to step into arguments, even with our friends and family. it is important that we fact-check each other and share the knowledge we gather in the process.

DOING THINGS THAT WILL HELP

some of the things you can do to stay up-to-date with the information & help spread the word:

google the names of the past victims to see how their cases are doing

share the information if the police wasn't charged to help spread the word

look for petitions on change.org to appeal the decisions of the case

another thing that will help greatly is checking go fund me to see if the victims' families are in need of any support.

links to the active petitions and donations will be listed later in the article

(credit: @thumbalina on twitter)

BECOME AWARE OF ANTI-BLACKNESS

"start paying close attention to coded language: what do white people mean when they say it's a 'good neighbourhood'? 'good school'? 'underdeveloped'? 'articulate'? what about 'black magic'? also, when will we stop saying we've 'mastered' things?"

(credit: @prettydecent on instagram)

this is a very important aspect to acknowledge especially for white people in the moment. we have to realize how some aspects of the black culture are being adopted by the whites, and some are being criticzed. we have to realize how the aspects that are adopted by the whites are then credited to the whites. all the sociological aspects of oppression and discrimination that are deeply rooted into our society.

PAY ATTENTION TO YOUR WHITE EXPERIENCE

it is our job, as rightful allies to observe and accept how whiteness has influenced our lives.

"consider what you've taken for granted: what have your experienced been like with police? the education system? airport security? job interview? what are the things, particularly socially, that you've always been "good at," and how might whiteness have contributed to the ease of which you've traveled through life? how many times have you been the only white person in the group?"

(credit: @prettydecent on instagram)

RESOURCES FOR RESEARCH

SOME OF THE THINGS YOU CAN GOOGLE

environmental racism

internalized racism

institutional racism

the zoning laws of your county

digital blackface

AAVE

(credit: @prettydecent on instagram)

SOME OF THE THINGS YOU CAN WATCH:

a blm documentary - https://youtu.be/eIoYtKOqxeU

a debate that puts things in perspective - https://youtu.be/IuASG9C7Jb4

breakdown of all lives matter - https://youtu.be/Fk7ikGW6VRg

background info of blm - https://youtu.be/tMioBJiWW-E

a little girl gives speech on blm - https://youtu.be/dfdBjk9Geac

(credit: @thumbalina on twitter)

twitter thread of black documentaries that assist in understanding racism, prejudice, police brutality, and more - https://twitter.com/FILMSHAWTY/status/1266029625626497031

SOME OF THE BOOKS YOU CAN READ:

why black lives matter (too) by mary canty merrill

from black lives matter to black liberation by keeanga taylor

they can’t kill us all by wesley lowery

the wretched of the earth by frantz fanon

blood in my eye - george jackson

women, race, and class by angela davis

here is a link with pdf's of some of these books: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1tDJ_KiNWS_MPrbeZPZUj0yaof9RPYYtX

(credit: @relaxedradical & @danitycafe on twitter)

more books: https://twitter.com/danitycafe/status/1266079739527258114?s=20

ARTICLES, LINKS & VIDEOS

a google drive full of information on activism and black history: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0Bz011IF2Pu9TUWIxVWxybGJ1Ync

(credit: @danitycafe on twitter)

twitter thread of articles and videos about the #BlackLivesMatter movement and the black experience in america: https://twitter.com/danitycafe/status/1266076527269199873?s=20

twitter thread of sites that will help you understand black history, what they deal with daily, and recent stories: https://twitter.com/ohwellwhatif/status/1265771845120294912

another beautiful thread about more things you can do to help the black community in your own town/city: https://twitter.com/vminfiItr/status/1266077563765567493?s=20

author's note: i am sorry that this article is a little chaotic and consists of more links to other information rather than my own words. i am too learning how to be a proper ally and all the links that i am sharing with you guys i am saving for myself, too. i will be spending the rest of today checking every single link that i've shared here, reading, learning, spreading and donating to the donations i'm about to link below. i do not have enough knowledge of my own to share, so i am using the information i was exposed to and sharing it further to you. PLEASE take the time to check them out and spread them further, thank you

LINKS FOR PETITIONS AND DONATIONS

PETITIONS TO SIGN

1. Justice for George Floyd - http://chng.it/9twXS9BN29

2. JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD - http://chng.it/9JYKcVh48V

3. Mandatory Life Sentence for Police Brutality - http://chng.it/p8fq8L7btK

4. #JusticeforFloyd: Demand the officers who killed George Floyd are charged with murder - https://t.co/YqBU5ux5vO?amp=1

5. Willie Simmons has served 38 years for a $9 robbery - http://chng.it/fMBVGT66y6

6. The Minneapolis Police Officers to be charged for murder after killing innocent black man - http://chng.it/L52VhTqMKx

7. Justice for Breonna Taylor - http://chng.it/LH7nf6kHCp

8. Julius Jones is innocent. Don't let him be executed by the state of Oklahoma - http://chng.it/7J4RWjqJBS

9. Fire Racist Criminal Michael J Reynolds from the NYPD - http://chng.it/NrKyZSffbh

10. Criminal Charges for Travis & Greg McMichael in the murder of Black Jogger Ahmaud Arbery - http://chng.it/JjvrpRmwnX

(credit: @danitycafe on twitter)

another twitter thread of petitions to sign - https://twitter.com/yericvIt/status/1265801832930045953

GOFUNDME PAGES

twitter thread of gofundme pages to donate to: https://twitter.com/danitycafe/status/1266059999412920322

twitter thread of links to donate for BAIL FUNDS: https://twitter.com/taesbambi/status/1266537841401757697

the current protestors in various cities are facing high chances of getting arrested by the police, so donating to these funds is really important as it will make sure those protestors will be able to get out!

CONCLUSION

honestly, it is not hard to get educated and find resources. the links are literally all on twitter, you just have to search them. read the news, start conversations, share the links, DONATE if you can, and support your local POC. please, make sure to check out all of the resources i've shared with you. this article took a while and although i've gathered these links for myself too, but i took a lot of care in making sure this article was useful for anyone who isn't sure how to act now.

if you've read till the end, thank you so much for taking the time. literally, bookmark all of these links and go do your research. i'll be doing the same. good luck. and remember, #BLACKLIVESMATTER.

