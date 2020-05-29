hi! welome to my article, thanks for stopping by ♡ today i will show you a list of all of my favourite artists :)

Here are my favourite artists!

(they are not ranked, i just put the numbers before their names bc i wanted to count them) ♡

1. Melanie Martinez

been a fan since: 2015

first song i ever heard: Carousel

favourite song: Milk and cookies

favourite album: Crybaby

2. Tyler, The Creator

been a fan since: august 2019

first song i ever heard: Yonkers

favourite song: Tamale

favourite album: IGOR

3. Grimes

been a fan since: april 2020

first song i ever heard: Genesis

favourite song: My name is dark

favourite albums: Miss Anthropocene and Halfaxa

4. Ariana Grande

been a fan since: 2014

first song i ever heard: Problem

favourite song: Greedy

favourite album: Sweetener

5. SZA

been a fan since: june 2019

first song i ever heard: Broken Clocks

favourite song: Anything

favourite album: CTRL

6. Poppy

been a fan since: spring 2017

first song i ever heard: Lowlife

favourite song: Sit/Stay

favourite album: I Disagree

7. MARINA

been a fan since: february 2020

first song i ever heard: Froot

favourite song: Primadonna

favourite album: Electra Heart

8. Yungelita

been a fan since: don't remember :/

first song i ever heard: I hate everyone but you

favourite song: Hypochondriac

favourite album: Blood Sucker

9. The Neighbourhood

been a fan since: september 2018

first song i ever heard: Sweater Weather

favourite song: Softcore

favourite album: Wiped Out!

10. Frank Ocean

been a fan since: december 2019

first song i ever heard: Thinkin Bout You

favourite song: Pink + White

favourite album: Blonde

11. Björk

been a fan since: winter 2018

first song i ever heard: it's oh so quiet

favourite song: Human Behaviour

favourite album: Debut

12. Crystal Castles

been a fan since: june 2019

first song i ever heard: Air War

favourite song: Air War

favourite album: Crystal Castles

13. oOoOO

(this is more of a project than an artist but still)

been a fan since: december 2019

first song i ever heard: Hearts

favourite song: Break Yr Heart

favourite album: Our love is

hurting us

that's it! have a great day/goodnight. also if you are interested you can check my other articles <3