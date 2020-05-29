hi! welome to my article, thanks for stopping by ♡ today i will show you a list of all of my favourite artists :)
Here are my favourite artists!
(they are not ranked, i just put the numbers before their names bc i wanted to count them) ♡
1. Melanie Martinez
been a fan since: 2015
first song i ever heard: Carousel
favourite song: Milk and cookies
favourite album: Crybaby
2. Tyler, The Creator
been a fan since: august 2019
first song i ever heard: Yonkers
favourite song: Tamale
favourite album: IGOR
3. Grimes
been a fan since: april 2020
first song i ever heard: Genesis
favourite song: My name is dark
favourite albums: Miss Anthropocene and Halfaxa
4. Ariana Grande
been a fan since: 2014
first song i ever heard: Problem
favourite song: Greedy
favourite album: Sweetener
5. SZA
been a fan since: june 2019
first song i ever heard: Broken Clocks
favourite song: Anything
favourite album: CTRL
6. Poppy
been a fan since: spring 2017
first song i ever heard: Lowlife
favourite song: Sit/Stay
favourite album: I Disagree
7. MARINA
been a fan since: february 2020
first song i ever heard: Froot
favourite song: Primadonna
favourite album: Electra Heart
8. Yungelita
been a fan since: don't remember :/
first song i ever heard: I hate everyone but you
favourite song: Hypochondriac
favourite album: Blood Sucker
9. The Neighbourhood
been a fan since: september 2018
first song i ever heard: Sweater Weather
favourite song: Softcore
favourite album: Wiped Out!
10. Frank Ocean
been a fan since: december 2019
first song i ever heard: Thinkin Bout You
favourite song: Pink + White
favourite album: Blonde
11. Björk
been a fan since: winter 2018
first song i ever heard: it's oh so quiet
favourite song: Human Behaviour
favourite album: Debut
12. Crystal Castles
been a fan since: june 2019
first song i ever heard: Air War
favourite song: Air War
favourite album: Crystal Castles
13. oOoOO
(this is more of a project than an artist but still)
been a fan since: december 2019
first song i ever heard: Hearts
favourite song: Break Yr Heart
favourite album: Our love is
hurting us
.・。.・゜✭・.・✫・゜・。.
that's it! have a great day/goodnight. also if you are interested you can check my other articles <3