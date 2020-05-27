I know exam season is on, for the most you. So I thought I'd help you guys a little help with these 10 tricks, and make everything a little easier.

1. FOCUS ON ONE SKILL AT A TIME

It is important to focus on thing at a time. It increases our efficiency and concentration, and helps us finish the task faster.

If you focus on a lot of things at the same time, you might even end up doing nothing.

2. TAKE NOTES BY HAND

Now I only recommend this, if you've got time. But taking notes by hand, helps you memorise much more faster than reading and repeating every word.

When you take notes, you properly read it, memorise it and then jot it down. This fixes the information in your brain. And helps you retrieve when you need it.

3. APPLY THE 80/20 RULE

This is also called the Pareto principal, this is the secret of getting more by doing less. Pareto, an Italian economist, said that "80% of the consequences came from 20% of the causes"

To apply this rule, spread out all of your material and then choose the topics that are going to fetch you most marks. Spread that over say five courses. Only a small part of everything you need to study which will fetch most of your marks. Each subject is different. You have to find what is needed. After completing the 20%, go for the rest 80% material; again fetching what's most important from that.

4. PRACTISE POMODORO TECHNIQUE

Work for 25 mins on a already set task, take a short break of 5 mins and then start your next 25 mins.

Once you've completed one set of pomodoros, take a long break of 20 - 30 mins before starting again.

5. USE THE PROTÉGÉ EFFECT

The protégé effect is a psychological phenomenon where teaching others, or pretending to teach helps people learn faster.

Expecting to teach and teaching can lead to increased motivation to learn, since people will often make a greater effort to learn for those that they will teach, than they do for themselves.

6. EXERCISE MENTAL SPACING

We are better able to recall information and concepts if we learn them in multiple, spread-out sessions. We can leverage this effect by using spaced repetition to slowly learn almost anything.

So instead of repeatedly learning everything in one day, space it out over a week.

Understand this by an example, You water the grass for 3 hours in one day or space it to three times a week for 1 hour each, the grass will be greener when you space it out. Similarly our brain is going to retain more information when you study it again every couple of days.

7. TRY THE TESTING EFFECT

We don't memorise things, just to let it sit there. But the act of doing that, makes the retrieval of that memory when needed harder. So instead of just letting the memory sit there, keep retrieving it again and again, so as to make retrieving it easier when you actually need it.

This can be done by testing or quizzing yourself continuously.

8. DEVELOPING METACOGNITION

Metacognition is a regulatory system that helps a person to understand and control, his or her cognitive performance.

This is going help you take charge of your learning. The process is very simple; it involves awareness of your learning process, understanding you learning needs, developing strategies to meet these needs and implementing these strategies.

It can be as simple as not reading so fast when the language is difficult, or taking notes in a different manner.

All of these tips and the information on them are from secondary sources. I advise you to know more about them and their functioning, before including them in your learning routine.

