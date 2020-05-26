I know I'm a little late since everything thing is opening back up but, hey! You can even do these things while your bored and have nothing to do! So, without further ado, let's get into it.

1. binge watch tv shows!

2. Do your nails!

I'm sure most of you go to the nail solan and get fake nails but since we're on quarantine and most salons are closed, try it yourself!

3. cook or bake something!

4. learn new hairstyles!

5. make Tiktoks!

Let's just talk about how soft they both make me, I honestly love them both with my whole heart!

6. make youtube videos!

I have so many favorites but, I literally do not care what anyone says I absolutely love Emma Chamberlain! And although, Mattia originated from TikTok... He's still one of my favorite YouTubers. More YouTubers are in the article above for you to check out!

7. face & hair masks!

These are quite fun & you can get these anywhere!

8. reorganize your room!

This is always refreshing and fun!

9. Clean out your closet!

This is also fun and refreshing! It feels nice to get rid of some stuff, especially if you don't wear often or it's just taking up space!

10. Exsercise!

11. Watch movies!

12. study!

it doesn't matter if it's for:

finals

tests/quizzes for your current course(s), it's not hard for you to fall behind when doing online classes

or just to brush up on certain things & educate yourself

13. take some pictures!

14. come up with cute outfits!

15. make mood boards on pinterest!

you can find your style and aesthetics!

16. have a girls' night!

This could be with your mom, siblings, or even friends (if you're allowed to invite people over)!

17. do some online shopping!

18. tryout new makeup looks!

19. play games and spend time with family/friends!

20. read new books!

21. organize and declutter your jewelry!

If your jewelry is all tangled up, this is definitely a good time to get it organized!

22. find some new music!

23. have a self-care day!

24. watch youtube videos!

25. clean your room!

26. practice driving!

27. make a bulletin journal!

28. draw, paint, or sketch!

29. try new foods!

try avocado toast, a smoothie bowl, or banana bread!

30. watch the sunrise!

It's fun & peaceful! Because of school or work, you don't actually get to see the sunrise so being quarantined gives us a chance to do it!

31. videochat or text friends!

32. pull an all-nighter!

33. try tie-dying your clothes!

34. make a fort!

35. dye your hair!

36. go for a walk! (as long as it's safe for you to do so!)

37. go for a drive!

38. do your chores!

39. write a book or poem!

40. make some bracelets!

41. give yourself a haircut/trim!

42. make a bucket list!

Places I'd love to visit Something like the articles above!

43. write a letter to your future self!

44. learn the alphabet backward!

45. try learning a new language!

46. clean out your camera roll or your phone in general!

47. look through some old photo albums or even print some pictures off and make a new one!

48. meditate!

49. learn new dance moves!

50. If you have a pet, spend time with them!

I've been working on this article for almost five hours... Anyways, thank you for reading lovelies! Hopefully, you're a lot less bored and you find something to do after reading this! I hope you all are staying home & being safe! Take care & Much love! - Nana <3

