I know I'm a little late since everything thing is opening back up but, hey! You can even do these things while your bored and have nothing to do! So, without further ado, let's get into it.
1. binge watch tv shows!
2. Do your nails!
3. cook or bake something!
4. learn new hairstyles!
5. make Tiktoks!
6. make youtube videos!
7. face & hair masks!
8. reorganize your room!
9. Clean out your closet!
10. Exsercise!
11. Watch movies!
12. study!
it doesn't matter if it's for:
- finals
- tests/quizzes for your current course(s), it's not hard for you to fall behind when doing online classes
- or just to brush up on certain things & educate yourself
13. take some pictures!
14. come up with cute outfits!
15. make mood boards on pinterest!
16. have a girls' night!
17. do some online shopping!
18. tryout new makeup looks!
19. play games and spend time with family/friends!
20. read new books!
21. organize and declutter your jewelry!
22. find some new music!
23. have a self-care day!
24. watch youtube videos!
25. clean your room!
26. practice driving!
27. make a bulletin journal!
28. draw, paint, or sketch!
29. try new foods!
30. watch the sunrise!
31. videochat or text friends!
32. pull an all-nighter!
33. try tie-dying your clothes!
34. make a fort!
35. dye your hair!
36. go for a walk! (as long as it's safe for you to do so!)
37. go for a drive!
38. do your chores!
39. write a book or poem!
40. make some bracelets!
41. give yourself a haircut/trim!
42. make a bucket list!
43. write a letter to your future self!
44. learn the alphabet backward!
45. try learning a new language!
46. clean out your camera roll or your phone in general!
47. look through some old photo albums or even print some pictures off and make a new one!
48. meditate!
49. learn new dance moves!
50. If you have a pet, spend time with them!
I've been working on this article for almost five hours... Anyways, thank you for reading lovelies! Hopefully, you're a lot less bored and you find something to do after reading this! I hope you all are staying home & being safe! Take care & Much love! - Nana <3