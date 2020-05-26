I know I'm a little late since everything thing is opening back up but, hey! You can even do these things while your bored and have nothing to do! So, without further ado, let's get into it.

1. binge watch tv shows!

article, netflix shows, and greys anatomy image 𝐭𝐯 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 by @awhhdore
article, drama, and euphoria image shows to binge during quarantine by @lattegloss

2. Do your nails!

nails and butterfly image art, flowers, and manicure image
I'm sure most of you go to the nail solan and get fake nails but since we're on quarantine and most salons are closed, try it yourself!

3. cook or bake something!

food, Cookies, and chocolate image aesthetic, beauty, and food image

4. learn new hairstyles!

Image by PINKC beauty, curls, and girls image

5. make Tiktoks!

pretty boys, rp models, and kairi cosentino image charli damelio and charli d’amelio image
Let's just talk about how soft they both make me, I honestly love them both with my whole heart!

6. make youtube videos!

lifestyle, youtube, and ️youtubers image 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞!! by @sweeetlikehoneyy
girl, mirror selfie, and pretty image rp, polibio, and mattia image
I have so many favorites but, I literally do not care what anyone says I absolutely love Emma Chamberlain! And although, Mattia originated from TikTok... He's still one of my favorite YouTubers. More YouTubers are in the article above for you to check out!

7. face & hair masks!

curly hair, gif, and face masks image Image by firexmoon
These are quite fun & you can get these anywhere!

8. reorganize your room!

architecture, cozy, and modern image bed, bedroom, and room image
This is always refreshing and fun!

9. Clean out your closet!

closet, design, and fashion image closet, design, and fashion image
This is also fun and refreshing! It feels nice to get rid of some stuff, especially if you don't wear often or it's just taking up space!

10. Exsercise!

11. Watch movies!

article, television, and recommendation image My quarantine Netflix recommendations by @llinduska58
aesthetic, movies, and annabelle image 𝙽𝚎𝚝𝚏𝚕𝚒𝚡 𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚜 | 𝙼𝚘𝚟𝚒𝚎𝚜 by @NordicGirl_
Here are some movie recommendations!

12. study!

notes, school, and study image kawaiiqu image

it doesn't matter if it's for:

  • finals
  • tests/quizzes for your current course(s), it's not hard for you to fall behind when doing online classes
  • or just to brush up on certain things & educate yourself

13. take some pictures!

girl, sky, and blue image girl, smile, and tumblr image
article, post, and beauty image How to: take bomb-ass pictures by @greyladx

14. come up with cute outfits!

fashion, aesthetic, and outfit image accessories jewelry, lace up top, and fashion style mode image

15. make mood boards on pinterest!

blogger, style, and inspirstion image green, slides, and street style image
you can find your style and aesthetics!

16. have a girls' night!

prinxessvibess image Image by 🧚🏾‍♂️ 𝒜𝒹𝒶𝓌
This could be with your mom, siblings, or even friends (if you're allowed to invite people over)!

17. do some online shopping!

18. tryout new makeup looks!

eyeshadow, makeup, and art image beauty, face, and hair image

19. play games and spend time with family/friends!

20. read new books!

21. organize and declutter your jewelry!

Image by Aaaurélie S. butterfly, diamond, and style image
If your jewelry is all tangled up, this is definitely a good time to get it organized!

22. find some new music!

23. have a self-care day!

aesthetic, bath, and girls image accessories, me time, and pinterest image

24. watch youtube videos!

25. clean your room!

26. practice driving!

27. make a bulletin journal!

november, plans, and week image goals, january, and bulletin image

28. draw, paint, or sketch!

art, bag, and flowers image blue, sky, and clouds image

29. try new foods!

food, healthy, and breakfast image food, banana, and breakfast image
try avocado toast, a smoothie bowl, or banana bread!

30. watch the sunrise!

cold, minnesota, and greatlakes image sunset, aesthetic, and nature image
It's fun & peaceful! Because of school or work, you don't actually get to see the sunrise so being quarantined gives us a chance to do it!

31. videochat or text friends!

32. pull an all-nighter!

33. try tie-dying your clothes!

34. make a fort!

35. dye your hair!

aesthetic, colorful, and curly hair image colour, red, and dye image

36. go for a walk! (as long as it's safe for you to do so!)

37. go for a drive!

38. do your chores!

39. write a book or poem!

40. make some bracelets!

aesthetic, bracelets, and jhope image bracelets, love, and fashion image

41. give yourself a haircut/trim!

42. make a bucket list!

article, articles, and recipes image ✨Quarantine Bucket List✨ by @loglady557
aesthetic, california, and japan image Places I'd love to visit by @GingerSpice101
Something like the articles above!

43. write a letter to your future self!

quotes, Letter, and grunge image love, quotes, and I Love You image

44. learn the alphabet backward!

45. try learning a new language!

46. clean out your camera roll or your phone in general!

47. look through some old photo albums or even print some pictures off and make a new one!

48. meditate!

49. learn new dance moves!

50. If you have a pet, spend time with them!

I've been working on this article for almost five hours... Anyways, thank you for reading lovelies! Hopefully, you're a lot less bored and you find something to do after reading this! I hope you all are staying home & being safe! Take care & Much love! - Nana <3