Here's, zodiac signs as smell

• ARIES •

v o d k a

• TAURUS •

g r a s s

• GEMINI •

a r m p i t

• CANCER •

r a i n

• LEO •

n e w c a r

• VIRGO •

c o f f e e

• LIBRA •

p a i n t

• SCORPIO •

v a n i l l a

• SAGITTARIUS •

p r i n g l e s

• CAPRICORN •

h o n e y

• AQUARIUS •

w e t r o c k s

• PISCES •

f r e s h l a u n d r y

