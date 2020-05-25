This is my third zodiac article on Whi, and honestly this article was pretty unplanned.
I wasn't in a mood to do a zodiac article, since I had recently done one, but here we are,
Here's, zodiac signs as smell
• ARIES •
v o d k a
• TAURUS •
g r a s s
• GEMINI •
a r m p i t
• CANCER •
r a i n
• LEO •
n e w c a r
• VIRGO •
c o f f e e
• LIBRA •
p a i n t
• SCORPIO •
v a n i l l a
• SAGITTARIUS •
p r i n g l e s
• CAPRICORN •
h o n e y
• AQUARIUS •
w e t r o c k s
• PISCES •
f r e s h l a u n d r y
That's it for this article.
