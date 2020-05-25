This is my third zodiac article on Whi, and honestly this article was pretty unplanned.
I wasn't in a mood to do a zodiac article, since I had recently done one, but here we are,

If you guys want more such articles,

m y w o r k
Also if you guys want more on zodiac,

Here's, zodiac signs as smell

• ARIES •
v o d k a

vodka, pink, and alcohol image alcohol, cocktail, and alcoholic drinks image alcohol, cocktail, and alcoholic drinks image vodka, wallpaper, and black image

• TAURUS •
g r a s s

excited, fields, and grass image air, perfect, and cut image aesthetic, farm, and picnic image hair, aesthetic, and pretty image

• GEMINI •
a r m p i t

model, bella hadid, and summer image armpit, art, and brown hair image aesthetic, armpit, and beautiful image armpits, busts, and girl image

• CANCER •
r a i n

book, coffee, and rain image city, rain, and travel image city, light, and car image aesthetic, beige, and fashion image

• LEO •
n e w c a r

bracelet, fresh, and may image nike, fashion, and shoes image car, accessories, and fashion image beige, black, and car image

• VIRGO •
c o f f e e

books, coffee, and drink image books, coffee, and delicious image gucci, coffee, and pink image coffee image

• LIBRA •
p a i n t

Image by ✨8Makes1Team✨ Image by >.< colores, gris, and pintura image aesthetic, painting, and vintage image

• SCORPIO •
v a n i l l a

book, sweater, and cute image vanilla image amazing, candle, and coconut image boyfriend, candle, and smell image

• SAGITTARIUS •
p r i n g l e s

Image by αทαťҽɾɾα☼☽☆ﾟ carefree, pink, and aesthetic image pringles, food, and chips image moon. image

• CAPRICORN •
h o n e y

honey, model, and models image core, edit, and farm image gold, mug, and tea image honey, yellow, and bee image

• AQUARIUS •
w e t r o c k s

girl, rocks, and water image blue, see, and stones image body, fit, and sea image beach, beauty, and bush image

• PISCES •
f r e s h l a u n d r y

care, clean, and clothes image blue, country life, and countryside image barefoot, fresh, and outside image ocean, sea, and summer image

That's it for this article.
If you guys liked this article, let me know by hearting it.

Incase you guys missed my last article,

girl, fashion, and aesthetic image
cover image

Also, A big big thank you to everyone whose been hearting my articles.This gives me motivation to write more.
That's all for this article.

love,
KASH ♛