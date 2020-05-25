You know in our busy life, with all the things we have to do. We neglect the smalls things. Small things that can really impact our life!

So I thought why not tell you some these small things that you can do everyday and actually see the difference.

Here's, small things to largely improve your life

• PLAN YOUR DAY IN THE MORNING

Start your day by planning it! Write down everything you need to do that day; appointments, tasks, meetings etc. This way you're going to forget everything and you'll achieve more productivity.

• BREAKFAST WITHOUT PHONE

It's an unimaginable pleasure to be able to take a break from technology. Scientists say that our brain is not made for multitasking, so when we think we're multitasking. It's actually our brains rapidly switching between tasks. And that comes with cognitive charges. So take this information in and take a break.

• SMILE IN THE MIRROR

Did you know that smiling can trick your brain into happiness. So go stand in front of the mirror and shoot that million dollars smile.

• READ FOR 15 MINS

This simple but impactful, resolution can give you so many gains. A break from technology, better mental health, more knowledge and scientifically proven, actual accelerated reading gain as compared to the an average person. So go grab a book.

• MEDITATE FOR 10 MINS

In this stressful and busy life, take some time to relax and bring yourself back. Scientists say that meditating for just 10 minutes a day can help you become more

• TALK TO A FRIEND/FAMILY MEMBER DEEPLY

We as humans are love create meanings in our lives and being social creatures, these meanings are made through creating deep connections and understanding the other. Psychologists say that people who talk deep and engage in meaningful interpersonal connections, tend to be happier.

• TAKE A PICTURE OF THE DAY

It may sound crazy, but when you take a picture everyday it forces you to be creative, to see the beautiful things in life. To capture the magical moments and keep then as a visual diary, a record. You'll really start seeing things differently and opening your eyes.

• WRITE DOWN WHAT MAKES YOU HAPPY

Write down things that make you happy. This way you're also making a list of things you're grateful for in life. This is a very positive attribute to have, to be appreciative of life's gifts. This helps you bear struggles with greater strength.

• WRITE DOWN WHAT MAKES YOU UNHAPPY AND FIGURE OUT WHY

You may not be expressing your feelings about everything, to everyone. But inking it down on a paper really helps. This not only helps you know, what are the things you don't like in your life, things that make you unhappy.And then you can figure out the reason of their existence and work on them.

• HUG SOME YOU LOVE

Hugging is universally comforting. It doesn't only feel good, but it's proven to reduce stress and make us happier and healthier.

