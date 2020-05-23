Hi!

I have been working at a florist for over 1.5 years now. Since I started working there, I have grown very fond of flowers and yes, plants! It’s gotten to the point where I have over 15 houseplants in my bedroom. Today I’d like to introduce you to a few common houseplants in case you want some plantspiration! I have these either in my room or have at least watered them at work so I hope I can tell you a little bit more about them and how to care for them. I will tell you a bit about my experience with these as well.

I do have to say that I know these plants by their Dutch names so forgive me if the translation isn’t completely right. Also, I genuinely do not know anything about fertilizing your plants (oops) so if you need to know how to fertilize your plants/how much/how often etc you’ll have to look it up._

Common tips I have learned from working on a florist

The two telltale signs your plant needs water: it’s weight and whether the soil is moist.

As for its weight, the easiest thing to check it’s weight is to simply lift the plant. Literally. There should be a huge difference in feeling between the weights from when it was just watered and when it’s dry. This is usually the case for plants but not ALL plants, for example succulents don’t need a lot of water so there shouldn’t be much of a difference.

Checking whether the soil is moist is important, so you can tell if the plant is still holding onto the water or is drying out. Usually you can just tap the topsoil and be able to tell if it feels dry or not. If you’re unsure and if you can, “dig” a little bit down with a finger to check whether the soil beneath the top layer is also dry.

Remove dried out leaves.

Succulents need water when their leaves get bendy.

I recommend keeping the plastic pot the plant is in when you buy it (usually terracotta color) on when you put your plant in a ceramic pot. This way you’ll be able to remove some water from the bottom of the ceramic pot (as the water will have flown through the plastic pot). This prevents overwatering and maybe saving your plants okay.

Sometimes, plastic plant pots are filled to the rim with soil. Watch out for this when watering your plants because the soil might just get over the edge of your pot and get on your desk etc.

Make enough room for your plants or they’ll grow in weird ways so they get enough light/water. Trust me.

If you have your plant on your windowsill/anywhere getting a lot of light, be sure to turn your plant. That way your plant grows evenly and not crooked.

Nice ceramic pots can be quite expensive, so an idea is to paint old plant pots to give them a new look. Or just paint the plastic pots, that’s even cheaper lol.

Disclaimer: I give suggestions of how many times to water the different plants in this article. That being said, please check yourself whether your plant needs water and don’t be like “it hasn’t been one week yet” while your plant is dying from draught!!

Here we go!

1) Nertera Granadensis

A very cute and usually small plant. It’s also called a coral bead plant, because of its orange little beads! If you want to keep this plant, be sure to keep a saucer under it. The way to water this plant is to put water in a saucer and let the plant suck up the water. I don’t recommend putting it in a pot, especially without the plastic plant pot around it so you can prevent root rot from overwatering your plants.

DO NOT water it from the top (as you would usually do with plants), it likes to keep its head dry! Trust me, I had this plant when I just started out at my job and I watered it from the top… it was dead in 2 weeks :/ I bought it again a few weeks ago as I was at a garden shop and I wanted to redeem myself.

The left one is mine :)

Taking care:

Be sure there’s always a little layer of water in the saucer so it never dries out. The plant not getting water for a day isn’t something to worry about but it shouldn’t be a week.

Don’t put the plant in direct sunlight, but it does like natural light.

It likes an environment between 15 – 20 degrees Celsius so it’s better to not put it near a heater.

2) Monstera Deliciosa

You’ve likely heard of or seen these, they are quite aesthetically looking. The Monstera plant is quite monstrous in size, please don’t underestimate this! Make sure you have enough space for this wonderful plant. In stores, they’ll usually have plastic around the plant to keep it safe so it might seem slim, but it’s NOT okay, all the branches will just grow wherever and it’s wonderful but it takes up a lot of space.

Taking care:

When you water the plant, the soil should be a little moist. Then you wait until the soil is almost dried out, then you water again.

Water once a week during winter/autumn and once or twice a week during spring/summer

Don't put it in direct sunlight! It does like some sunlight but not too much.

If you want your Monstera plant to grow, you should repot it every 2/3 years in an about 20% bigger pot than it was in. The same goes if you want to repot other plants.

3) Kalanchoe Grandiva

I don’t know why but apparently these are called Widow’s Thrill…… moving on as I don’t know the history of that name. Anyways, these are just about THE plant to go for if you want a plant with flowers. You have them in various colors and they are quite easy to keep and have longlasting flowers that will reflower. They have succulent leaves, meaning they don’t need a lot of water. They are also lovely mixed with other plants.

How they're packed, aka how I'm used to Kalanchoes looking lol

Taking care:

Water once a week during summer and once every 2/3 weeks during winter. Wait until the soil is dry and water again. Don’t forget to water them just because they’re succulent like!

They need bright light, but don’t put them on your windowsill. Make sure they don’t burn from warm sun rays during summer.

4) Hedera/Common Ivy

In my store we use the name "Hedera", and since that sounds fancier, I will use that word for this marvelous plant, but yes I am talking about the Common Ivy. It can be an aggressive species of plants outdoors as they’ll literally fill walls of houses. Indoors though, they’ll be fine because they won’t have an infinite amount of room to grow. It’s just a wonderful plant if you want a plant with hanging branches! The best space for this plant is somewhere higher in the room so it has room to grow downwards. These are also common to be bought in hanging baskets.

Taking care:

Water once the soil feels dry to the touch on the top layer of soil.

Dust can gather on the leaves, it’s good for the plant to clean this.

Sometimes the leaves dry up, remove these. From my experience the leaves at the top if you let the branches hang down)

5) Rhipsalis

This plant has about 35 different species and is a type of cacti! The leaves are like… sticks? I guess. There are more fancy ones and there’s also one that I think most resembles a plate of spaghetti, but green!

Water once a week. It's kind of succulently so only give a little water.

No direct sunlight but it does require enough natural light. Though I have one on my windowsill and that one is doing perfectly fine. It depends on whether your window faces the sun (so South on the Northern Hemisphere and North on the Southern Hemisphere).

6) Calathea

A very aesthetically pleasing plant. It comes in different sizes with different sizes of leaves, too. It may not be the easiest plant to take care of, so tread slowly with this one if you’re a beginner at taking care of plants.

The top-left one is mine :)

Taking care:

Water once a week, twice a week in the summer. It’s best to give them a little water many times instead of a lot of water one time. Do this to make sure the soil is always a little moist.

If the leaves go limp, it needs water ASAP!! The leaves will go back to normal, provided that the soil hasn’t been dry for too long.

A Calathea likes it in the shadows! However, the leaves will grow towards the sun so it might end up weird-looking. If you have windows facing the sun, keep your Calathea a few meters away from the sun.

7) Fern

Chances are you’ve seen these plants outdoors but you can also get these for inside. A few of my favorites are the Asparagus fern and the Boston fern! The Asparagus fern is a very delicate-looking little plant that I once had the chance to take home with me and I didn’t, now I regret it very much that I didn't buy it. It has a kind of minimalistic and Japanese vibe to it. As for the Boston fern, this is probably the most common indoor fern there is. I’ve noticed at work that ferns have their telltale signs that they aren’t getting enough water – they’ll appear crumply and lifeless. As for the Boston fern, the leaves at the beginning of the branch tend to dry out and fall off, be wary of this.

Right is the Asparagus Fern

Taking care:

Water once a week.

No direct sunlight, dimmed light is fine. You’ll notice though when your fern isn’t getting enough sunlight as the leaves will turn a bit yellow.

Ferns like humidity so be sure to not place it next to heaters/fireplaces

8) Bromelia

This plant and most of its different types are just… a bunch of leaves and a colored, hard flower sticking above it. Like the pineapple plant! No kidding. It’s quite easy to take care of and is available in different sizes and colors. It doesn’t need much water, too much water is overkill (literally) so make sure it drains quickly in case you end up overwatering it. One thing about this particular plant is that there is a “tank” in the plant where the leaves come together and there is a hollow part that can be filled up. This is also for most Bromelias the part where the leaves end and the flowers start. Aside from watering the soil, you should put a little layer of water in the tank of your Bromelia.

Taking care:

Water once a week, both the soil and the tank

Most Bromelias prefer bright light, but this isn’t the case for all so I advise you to make sure your specific type of Bromelia likes it in your specific light.

9) Zamioculcas

While researching this I read somewhere that these quickly gained much attention when first introduced because they are “indestructible”. In my experience……………….. nope. Can very much rot alright. You can tell when because the branches will go brown and mushy. Also, I don’t recommend getting these bad boys in a big size because their branches will do whatever they want and obstruct your space very annoyingly. But that’s just my opinion!! ALSO sometimes they have their roots sometimes above the soil, I promise you that that’s normal! It just looks kinda weird lol. Furthermore, they are very heavy. Just want to put that out there.

Taking care:

Water once a week but not too much, the leaves are kind of succulent-y.

No direct sunlight

At the beginning of the branches, they tend to form these brown skinny leaves, remove those

It’s poisonous, so watch out if you have pets.

10) Dieffenbachia

There’s different types of this plant, for example you have the big boi version (tropic snow) and I have the Camilla type. Dieffenbachias grow towards the light (like mine…..) so be sure to turn it a bit from time to time.

Taking care:

The soil of this plant should always be a little moist, so water once a week or when the soil is too dry. The leaves tend to go limp when it gets too little water.

No direct sunlight (so don’t put it on a windowsill facing the sun). It does like light and putting it in a too dark place will cause the plant to grow slower

The leaves can get dusty as they are quite big, you can spray them to remove the dust.

That was it! I hoped you liked it because it's likely I'll do one again as there are still so many more plants to discover!

~ Sabine