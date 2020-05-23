hi! welome to my article, thanks for stopping by ♡ today i have a little game for you. you choose and aesthetic and i'll give you an album to listen to :) i got inspired to do this by @opcnarms's article <3

here we go:

aesthetic I:

black and forest image arrows, chaos, and dark image grunge, dark, and night image theme, btsrp, and btstheme image aesthetic, cool, and edgy image Image by retro queen

aesthetic 2:

nails, nike, and purse image aesthetic, pink, and bag image fashion, aesthetic, and alternative image nails, cherry, and green image pink, aesthetic, and bike image aesthetic, guitar, and archive image

aesthetic 3:

soft, softie, and soft theme image <3, emo, and hello kitty image alternative, black, and emo image sanrio, kawaii, and kuromi image alternative, grunge, and scream image aesthetic, black, and dark image

aesthetic 4:

aesthetic, alternative, and blue image alternative, blonde, and grunge image crystal, aesthetic, and grunge image house, lights, and sky image quotes, sad, and aesthetic image Image by luw

aesthetic 5:

alt, eboy, and skater image Image by Anubis Moon aesthetic and black and white image crazy, outfits, and summer image aesthetic, art, and blue image cake, funny, and grunge image

aesthetic 6:

aesthetic, books, and green image flowers image book, plants, and indie image vintage, couple, and green image aesthetic, perrie, and girl image aesthetic, aesthetics, and view image

aesthetic 7:

sky, sunset, and aesthetic image girl, yellow, and tumblr image grunge, friends, and night image sunset, friends, and summer image quotes, aesthetic, and night image archive, holding hands, and dark aesthetic image

.・。.・゜✭・.・✫・゜・。.

the results:

if you chose aesthetic 1, you got:
Halfaxa by Grimes!

grimes image grimes and halfaxa claire boucher image

if you chose aesthetic 2, you got:
diary 001 by Clairo!

clairo image claire cottrill and clairo image

if you chose aesthetic 3, you got:
Am I A Girl? by Poppy!

black and white, photography, and poppy image poppy, rose, and pereira image

if you chose aesthetic 4, you got:
Blood Sucker by Elita!

yungelita and elita harkov image yungelita image
i couldn't find any pics of the cover so here's some pictures of elita instead lol

if you chose aesthetic 5, you got:
Cherry Bomb by Tyler, The Creator!

cherry bomb, tyler the creator, and cherrybomb image flower boy, pink, and rapper image

if you chose aesthetic 6, you got:
CTRL by SZA!

sza, music, and ctrl image sza, ctrl, and solana image

if you chose aesthetic 7, you got:
Sunset Season by Conan Gray!

album, music, and conan gray image conan gray image

.・。.・゜✭・.・✫・゜・。.

that's it! have a great day/goodnight. also if you are interested you can check my other articles <3

