hi! welome to my article, thanks for stopping by ♡ today i have a little game for you. you choose and aesthetic and i'll give you an album to listen to :) i got inspired to do this by @opcnarms's article <3
here we go:
aesthetic I:
aesthetic 2:
aesthetic 3:
aesthetic 4:
aesthetic 5:
aesthetic 6:
aesthetic 7:
.・。.・゜✭・.・✫・゜・。.
the results:
if you chose aesthetic 1, you got:
Halfaxa by Grimes!
if you chose aesthetic 2, you got:
diary 001 by Clairo!
if you chose aesthetic 3, you got:
Am I A Girl? by Poppy!
if you chose aesthetic 4, you got:
Blood Sucker by Elita!
if you chose aesthetic 5, you got:
Cherry Bomb by Tyler, The Creator!
if you chose aesthetic 6, you got:
CTRL by SZA!
if you chose aesthetic 7, you got:
Sunset Season by Conan Gray!
.・。.・゜✭・.・✫・゜・。.
that's it! have a great day/goodnight. also if you are interested you can check my other articles <3