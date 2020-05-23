hi! welome to my article, thanks for stopping by ♡ today i have a little game for you. you choose and aesthetic and i'll give you an album to listen to :) i got inspired to do this by @opcnarms's article <3

here we go:

aesthetic I:

aesthetic 2:

aesthetic 3:

aesthetic 4:

aesthetic 5:

aesthetic 6:

aesthetic 7:

.・。.・゜✭・.・✫・゜・。.

the results:

if you chose aesthetic 1, you got:

Halfaxa by Grimes!

if you chose aesthetic 2, you got:

diary 001 by Clairo!

if you chose aesthetic 3, you got:

Am I A Girl? by Poppy!

if you chose aesthetic 4, you got:

Blood Sucker by Elita!

i couldn't find any pics of the cover so here's some pictures of elita instead lol

if you chose aesthetic 5, you got:

Cherry Bomb by Tyler, The Creator!

if you chose aesthetic 6, you got:

CTRL by SZA!

if you chose aesthetic 7, you got:

Sunset Season by Conan Gray!

.・。.・゜✭・.・✫・゜・。.

that's it! have a great day/goodnight. also if you are interested you can check my other articles <3