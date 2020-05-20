"A writer, I think, is someone who pays attention to the world" - Susan Sontag.

We live in a world where we can get almost anything we want quickly, and for only a couple bucks.

We don't bike to the Blockbuster; we login to Netflix.

We don't go out to a bar; we swipe right.

We don't get our pictures developed; we snap a pic.

And we don't read; we skim.

We don't even skim 280,000 word classics- we skim friend's 280 word tweets.

Literally: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/aug/25/skim-reading-new-normal-maryanne-wolf

But in this world of near- instant gratification, the average joe (or joett, if you will) leaves little room for contemplating much of anything deeply, let alone classic works of literature.

AND I'M NOT SAYING PEOPLE ARE DUMB. People definitely can be dumb, but it doesn't mean they ARE just plain dumb. I've yet to meet anyone who wasn't smart in some way.

But I think reading long and old books is worth your time. And I'm going to suggest some, to convince you to spend your time that way.

aesthetic, classic, and classics image ♣♠♥ Must read classics by Ella ♣♠♥ by @EllaJayG
But also: SHOUT OUT TO THIS GIRL ELLA, because as I was finding my aesthetic photos, I found this article which ALso praises classics and I'm very proud. But it's also a good list and you should read!

1. Pride & Prejudice

This book is my favorite of all of the books. ALL OF THEM. Why? Because it has one of the best love stories of all time, and the love story isn't even the point of the book.

Darcy and Elizabeth's love barely scratches the surface of why this book is great.

It has deep thoughts about why pride is indeed a flaw of humanity, and how prejudice is a great killer of great love. READ. THIS. BOOK.

2. Lord of the Rings

Are these books long? Yes. Boring? Honestly, sometimes. But there is so much depth to these books-- which is obvious from the AMAZING movies delivered to us by Sir Peter Jackson.

This trilogy covers themes of friendship, courage, religion, and war-- and draws many parallels to T.R.R Tolkien's time as a soldier spent in WWI.

Click here for an interesting read: https://www.worldwar1centennial.org/index.php/articles-posts/5502-war-not-allegory-wwi-tolkien-and-the-lord-of-the-rings.html

3. Jane Eyre

A story of a fierce yet humble woman, AKA the main character of the first female- driven novel. It's also the first novel written in first- person.

But you shouldn't read it for those reasons-- read it because it's a story of bravery, love, forgiveness, morality, and finding personal identity in a society that likes to place people into groups.

4. The Picture of Dorian Gray

Very disturbing, and not exactly for people who don't like reading the corruption of innocence.

I didn't like reading some of this book.

But this book makes you think about morality. Why are we haunted by our sins? Are those who appear good always so?

Great questions like that can be seen in this book, and they aren't usually braved.

But we as people ask these questions, so we need to read books that try to answer them-- whether we agree with the author's findings... or not.

5. All the Light We Cannot See

A French girl. A waking Nazi. Horror. Hope. The Paris sky that still shines, though war rages and the reaper seems to reign.

This book will be named a modern classic, I tell you. It must be. It is absolutely outSTANDING.

It is a story about hope in dark times, or the 'light' we need to strain our eyes to 'see'.

It'll rip out your soul a bit, but it's great, I swear.

There were my 5. I hope I convinced you to pick up one of these books! If there are any classics you feel the world should read, PLEASE WRITE AN ARTICLE! JOIN ME IN THE QUEST TO GET PEOPLE READING BOOKS LONGER THAN 'RED FISH, BLUE FISH.'

Also, it would be cool if you would tag me so I can see it and appreciate the beautiful little lovely classics.

Here is my last article if you are interested:

Have a lovely day and year and life-- and never stop reading,

--Audrey L.S

