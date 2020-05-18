Hey Everyone,

I'm pretty sure either we've tried or heard out the famous Korean skincare routine. This routine is avidly popular among South Korean women, and its wave has now spread across.

So for all of you, who did or didn't know about it, here's the 10 step Korean skincare routine

[ CLEANSE ]

Il Step 1 II

o i l c l e a n s e r

The first step is Oil cleansers. Now, people with oily skin might get a little suspicious and resistant about this step.

But know this, it’s actually extremely effective against oil-based impurities like SPF, makeup, sebum, and pollutants.

Oil cleansers can be essentially used by all skin types.

Use Oil based cleansers everyday. Day/night

Massage into dry skin, use water to emulsify it. Rinse with Luke warm water.

Take a few seconds and massage your face gently. This step prepares the face for further steps and reduces puffiness.

II STEP 2 II

f o a m c l e a n s e r

This is the second part of the double cleanse. It's necessary to completely clean the face.

Foaming cleansers remove water-based debris such as sweat and dirt.

One thing you need to be careful about while buying foam cleansers is the ph of the cleanser. The natural ph of our skin is between 4.7 to 5.75. Any less, the skin becomes alkaline and anymore, the skin becomes acidic. The results might include irritation, redness and even acne. if you skin feels too tight after the

Use morning and evening.

Massage on a damp face and neck in circular motion.

This steps helps prepare a clean base for the next step, so that other products give maximum results.

II STEP 3 II

e x f o l i a t o r

This is the third and optional step of the skincare routine.

Exfoliating cleans the pores and renews the skin by scrubbing away all the dead skin cell.

Skin after exfoliation becomes visibly brighter and smoother.

Not to be done daily.

At least two or three times a week.

Focus on nose and visible pores of your cheek.

[PREP]

II STEP 4 II

t o n e r

The fourth step prepares the skin for the regime.

Toner moisturises and regulates the ph of the skin

Toners soften your skin and prep them for essences and serums. They are the ultimate prep product. They remove any cleanser residue and repairs the skins barriers

Apply everyday morning and evening.

Take a little amount on either your hand, a cotton ball or a pad and gently swipe across face.

wait for the skin to soak in toner before going forward with the steps.

[NOURISH]

II STEP 5 II

e s s e n c e / a m p o u l e

The fifth step is essence. Essence is essentially a second layer of moisturising.

Essence is a blend of hydration, anti ageing and complex enhancing.

This is an active ingredient that penetrates the skin and optimises the skins natural cell turnover rate.

Apply twice daily. Day/night

Pour a little on you hand or cotton and gently pat onto you face.

II STEP 6 II

s e r u m

This is a more concentrated version of serums and typically meant for layering up.

Serums directly target skin issues.

They are thicker in texture and a powerhouse of ingredients targetting different skin issues. But then if you fell this step is too much or that your skin feels heavy and layered, you can skip this step.

Apply twice daily, morning and evening.

Gently pat on problem areas.

For sensitive skin, you can mix serums and moisturisers.

II STEP 7 II

f a c e m a s k

They can sometimes be used in place of essence.

Sheet masks fuse skin with concentrated essence.

Long contact of the essence dripping sheet on your face, allows the skin to soak in all the nutrients and moisture.

Smooth onto clean skin for 15 to 20 mms.

Pat excess essence from the mask onto your skin.

Use depends on you. Can be used from once a day to three times a week.

II STEP 8 II

e y e c r e a m s

Eye cream is meant to hydrate the sensitive skin around the eyes.

Eye creams hydrates and prevents dark circles, puffiness and crows feet.

The skin around the eyes is sensitive and delicate. Regular use of eye cream can reduce puffiness and keep dark circles and crows feet at bay.

Apply daily.

Gently pat on the skin around the eyes.

Don't rub!

Avoid the water line.

[PROTECT]

II STEP 9 II

m o i s t u r i z e r

Traditional Korean skincare, use moisturizers and creams as a lid. To seal in all the layers underneath.

Moisturisers seal in the moisture and leave a soft and plump skin.

Choose your moisturisers according to the season if you want an intensive routine. Lighter for summer and heavier for winters.

Use everyday, time. Morning and night.

Gently pat on skin and neck.

II STEP 10 II

s p f / s l e e p I n g m a s k

Spf for day and sleeping mask for night.

Spf protect the skin from UV ray damage.

Sleeping mask intensely hydrate and increase firmness as you sleep.

During daytime, Spf protects the skin. Always wear spf. Even if you're inside. It prevents hyperpigmentation, fine lines and other skin diseases.

Our body goes into mega repair while we're sleeping at night and sleeping masks help and boost that process.

Use everyday once. Spf in morning and Sleeping mask at night.

Gently pat onto the skin as a last step.

Continue re-applying spf throughout the day.

✺

For proper information I have referred to this article, https://coveteur.com/2018/01/14/korean-skincare-routine-steps/

All of my information is from secondary sources.

