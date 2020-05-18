Happy Monday my dear hearters!

In June I am writing exams for my future high school…Today I decided to show you a couple of tips for better concentration and study, so I hope you enjoy this article.

wake up early

My first step to a successful day and maybe even life is to get up early. This also applies to studying. Set your alarm around half past seven. You will have a longer and more productive day.

open window

Such a little thing but so important... your brain needs fresh air.

to do list

Writing all your goals is a great step to success. Most importantly, don't forget to fill your todo-list as well. it's a really liberating feeling when you can cross out one of the goals.

forest app

This point is individual ... I use a forest app. You set a timer. During the selected time (I recommend 45 minutes) a tree will grow up. You collect coins for each tree and for 2500 of these gold coins you can plant a real tree.

This app will not only help you get rid of social medias and allow you to effectively focus only on your work, because you can help our planet, which is amazing! This app is unfortunately paid ... if you want to find something for free, I recommend the Focus Timer app or just your alarm. Most importantly, please turn off Wi-Fi and focus only on your work.

little break

ohh it's here. A little break is really important. Have a small snack, drink a glass of water or a cup of coffee.

change places

library

cafe

nature

motivation

Last piece of advice ... Have some motivation. After your exam or test, plan a trip with friends or shopping.

________________________

Thank you so much for everything!

There will be a special article next week.

Have a nice day!