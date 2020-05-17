Pale skin with light to medium brunette hair looks best in soft shades and muted colors with cool undertones, as well as light neutrals
Dusty white
Burgundy
Nude
That green shade
Pastel Blue
Dusty pink
Dark mauve
Dark grey
Pale skin with light to medium brunette hair looks best in soft shades and muted colors with cool undertones, as well as light neutrals
Dusty white
Burgundy
Nude
That green shade
Pastel Blue
Dusty pink
Dark mauve
Dark grey
Sign in with Facebook or Twitter to start your gallery.
Sign in with Facebook Sign in with TwitterDon't have Twitter or Facebook? Skip this step!