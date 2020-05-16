Hey everyone,
I'm back with a second instalment to my at home photography ideas.
If you guys missed my first article, go check that out as well;


p h o t o g r a p h y
by @full_time_daydreamer
Heres, 10 Photos to recreate

1. FLAT LAYS
book, dog, and coffee image minimalist image flat lays image coffee, Cookies, and food image
2. MINIMALISM
aesthetic, soft, and beige aesthetic image minimalist image aesthetic, food, and indie image bedroom, coffee, and home image
3. PORTRAIT
beautiful girl, girl portrait, and rock image beautiful face, beauty, and brown image girl, smile, and black and white image beautiful, face, and fashion image
4. FAVOURITES
90s, aesthetic, and creative image british, thom yorke, and woman image eyes, fish, and june image aesthetic, earrings, and fruit image
5. ITEMS
canvas, decor, and nature image books image beige, fashion, and girl image wallpaper, camera, and photography image
6. COMPANION
best friends, bffs, and style image couple, love, and kiss image aesthetic, alternative, and boho image animal, cat, and pet image
7. FACE ART
aesthetic, beauty, and eyes image girl, stars, and lips image eye, summer, and wild image flowers, hope, and aesthetic image
8. VEIW
couple and love image fashion, black, and aesthetic image flowers, aesthetic, and nature image Image by -
9. SHADOW
girl, photography, and shadow image fashion, pretty, and style image plants, aesthetic, and shadow image Image by →˚₊· 🐮 ੭* темы и аватарки для тебя 🏷️
10. CANDID
aesthetic, asia, and camera image aesthetic, portrait, and blonde image aesthetic, indian girls, and brown girl image girl image

This is it for this article.
Thank you guys for reading it.
If you guys enjoyed it and want more like these, let me know by giving it heart.

m y w o r k
by @full_time_daydreamer
Also, A big big thank you to everyone whose been hearting my articles. This gives me motivation to write more.
That's all for this article.

love,
KASH ♛