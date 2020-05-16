Hey everyone,

I'm back with a second instalment to my at home photography ideas.

If you guys missed my first article, go check that out as well;

Heres, 10 Photos to recreate

1. FLAT LAYS

2. MINIMALISM

3. PORTRAIT

4. FAVOURITES

5. ITEMS

6. COMPANION

7. FACE ART

8. VEIW

9. SHADOW

10. CANDID

This is it for this article.

Thank you guys for reading it.

If you guys enjoyed it and want more like these, let me know by giving it heart.

For more of my articles check out,

and follow me,

Also, A big big thank you to everyone whose been hearting my articles. This gives me motivation to write more.

That's all for this article.

love,

KASH ♛

