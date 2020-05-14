hi loves! today I'll be writing a guide to "glowing up" for while we are in lock down, i decided to write this article to give you guys some tips to get you feeling your best self and some advice to staying on track with your goals!!

Let's get started!

ROUTINE

| DEEP CONDITION YOUR HAIR

if your hair has become damaged or dry whilst staying at home, i would recommend this tip because even if your thinking your hair isn't damaged, including deep conditioning sessions into your routine will help you stay on track and maintain healthy hair overall.

| GET YOUR WORKOUT IN

getting a lil workout in or even going for a walk is a great way to keep active and fit during isolation. It's so tempting to feel the need to stay cooped up in your bedroom all day binging your favourite show surrounded by snacks.Having a workout daily regularly will improve your mood :)

| STAY HYDRATED... DRINK YOUR WATER

we all know water has many many benefits, so no i will not be listing them hehe, but drinking a substantial amount of water is healthy not only for your body but also you skin and these factors are both apart of the glowing up process so drink your water!!

| DEEP CLEAN YOUR SPACE

being indoors all day of course means we'll be spending more time in our bedroom then usual, i'm sure we have reached a point since being stuck inside where our rooms have become a complete mess!

but taking some time to give your room a clean weekly or having a deep deep clean at some point, will make you feel much happier and helps you sleep better.

| LEARN SOME COOKING SKILLS

improving your current cooking skills or learning to cook is certainly a long term skill. i think this is another great activity or hobby to pick up whilst indoors, there is so much time on your hands to perfect that dish you've been wanting to cook!!

| USE SELF-ISOLATION TO FEEL YOUR BEST

of course we are all aware as to why we are having to isolate, and there so much controversy and negativity at the moment which is also understandable. Although, i have come to realize that this lock down can be seen as for you to spend time with yourself, take up a new hobby, learn a new language, further your knowledge of a certain literally anything!!

trust me if you get up during the days we have stuck inside and be productive, the days will go by much faster and in reality your bettering yourself at the end of the day.

| DEAL WITH THINGS YOU'VE BEEN AVOIDING BECAUSE YOU HAD "NO TIME"

if you're in the same boat as me and you had what felt like an endless things you needed to get done before isolation, but just haven't got around to it. I think now is a pretty good time as any to catch up and get your ducks in order :)

no but seriously having this lock down has it's pros and cons of course, but why not put some time aside to deal with things you've been meaning to!

| START A SELF-ISOLATION SKIN CARE ROUTINE

i would recommend starting a skin care routine if you haven't got forged your own, i think that by being inside all day does have an impact on our skin especially if you've been tempted to be snack whenever your bored.

benefits of having a skin care routine:

having a skin care routine can contribute to establishment of other healthy routines

when you look good you feel good :)

having a continuous routine can help keep your skin looking it's best, avert acne and treat wrinkles

in reality to we're shedding skin cells throughout the day,so it's necessary to keep your skin good condition and glowing

| DO YOUR FACE MASKS

i tend to use a face mask every week but lately I've been falling been falling behind and i can already see my skin is acting out because of it!

using a face mask has numerous amount of benefits that are basically the equivalent of having a skin care routine.using a face mask weekly will provide; glowing skin, unclogged pores, relaxation, deep cleansing, helps overall regimen.

| GET YOUR BEAUTY SLEEP

now i know i'm not the only one has been getting to sleep at around two or three am everyday, i mean it's truly not that big of a issue to be fair because we are staying indoors all day we don't really have plans for the next day...

However, if you slowly begin to get into a routine of getting to sleep a little earlier, you will feel much more productive, less stressed and be put you in a much better mood.

| HAVE A SPA NIGHT

having a self care night or a lil pamper night, is definitely a must if you haven't had a night to yourself already! having a spa night will leave you feeling refreshed, energized and rejuvenated.

STUDIES

Write a to do list

Turn off your phone or keep it away from you to avoid distraction

Give yourself a treat if you manage to complete a full day's study session

Research alternative methods to keep you motivated with your studies

MIND

Mediate weekly

Get a better night sleep and take naps

Keep challenging yourself to learn new things

Spend time with people

SKIN

Moisture daily

Clean your makeup brushes regularly

Hydrate hydrate hydrate

Always wash your face

BODY

Take a walk in nature or spend some time outside in your garden

Water water water

Try your best to eat healthily whilst indoors

exercise three to five times a week, or use forms of fitness to remain fit

ALTERNATIVE WAYS TO STAY ACTIVE INDOORS

cleaning your bedroom, home or apartment is a great way to stay active indoors, this activity is incorporates a variety of muscle groups without you even realizing it. While taking regular breaks try to tighten your abdominal muscles for a period of time every hour

Now this activity is pretty common already, but i thought I'd include it anyways. Walking your dog this in fact gives you another reason to get out and get active, not only is your pet getting in their exercise so are you!

This is pretty unknown but cooking a meal at home burns calories

A FEW THINGS I'VE LEARNT WHILST BEING IN ISOLATION

it's okay to go a couple days to without talking to your friends if you would some to be by yourself and with your own thoughts

working on yourself for yourself is not selfish

taking a walk in nature by yourself can be pretty therapeutic

