Lately, I've been seeing so many articles of people complaining about WHI. Am I surprised that everyones getting sick & tired of this app? Nope. I also agree that the current state of WHI is awful.

Nothing is the same on this app. The discovery page no longer has inspiring and beautiful pictures, the heartist program doesn't exist anymore, instead their priority are there sponsored articles (which nobody asked for tbh). Oh, and lets not forget, the WHI writers team is dead.

Wondering what happened to the team? I'm about to spill all the tea for y'all.

Sooo..the WHI writers team project started in September 2018. I was one of the lucky hearters that was selected to join the team (don't get me wrong -- till today, I'm grateful that I was part of that amazing team!).

For months, everything was fine. We would submit monthly articles and we were all given a day when we had to hand in our work (I remember my deadline was always the 5th day of the month). Besides submittting monthly articles, the editor also organised team writing projects.

For me, the decline for this group started when our editor announced that she was leaving WHI. That hurt me so much because I had a strong feeling that the team was going to get neglected once she left. she was what kept the team together, it was her project.

Weeks later we got a new person in charge. She was kind BUT she was barely involved in the team like our previous editor. We just submitted our articles to her and that was it. The team writing projects died and she didn't bring any fun tasks to the group. Idk about the others, but at that point I felt like the WHI writers team was just an afterthought for Team WHI.

Months go by and she also announces that she was leaving. Ugh. We were told that someone else was going to be in charge. Soon after, The project manager tells us to submit our articles via email which was weird to me because we were already using slack to submit our work, so why would we have to email her our work??!

I didn't bother submitting my work to her cause I knew that they weren't going to be published. Aaaaaannnd,I was right because the other team member's work till today has not been published smh.

Anyways.. I was wondering why our editors kept on leaving. So I went on the Weheatit company page on Glassdoor to read reviews of people who previously worked there, just to get an idea of what the management is like. And, boy, oh, boy did I get my answers. Guys, former employees really hate the current CEO and management. Here are some of the reviews:

"The app and online community are very special, a pleasure to serve. The founder, Fabio, is a terrific designer and the quality of the user experience is high.Unfortunately, the great product that has been built has been muddied by poor leadership, beginning at a board level. The latest CEO has not paid enough attention to the burn rate, and the company has been struggling to make ends meet. This is unfortunate, because shortly after coming in he dismissed the one person who had a strong revenue strategy, and probably the only one that could have worked. It is also disappointing that Fabio (the founder) does not take a stronger leadership role."

"If you're thinking about working here, I encourage you to get detailed financial information on the company ("openness" is one of the company's core values - if they don't share with you, they aren't living by their values.). Ask specifically about runway, planned revenue, and the company's exit strategy."

"And beware - the current CEO has told a lot of lies, including that he would pay severance "later" to a cohort of employees that was dismissed several months ago as a result of his mismanagement. Make sure you get straight answers from several people in the company."

"Also, you will notice there have been several glowing reviews of the CEO posted in the past couple of months - pretty sure these are fake."

Here's another review from someone:

"Great product and user base. Original company culture and team were excellent. After new CEO took over at the end of 2015, the company's values shifted from an open collaborative culture, to one that is top-down, and lacks transparency.Be transparent in your actions and goals. Work with your team rather than dictating actions. Convince them of why your direction is going to help the company, rather than blindsiding them with large changes, if you want dedicated employees."

Here's yet another bad review:

"This was an awesome product and opportunity at one time. Positive social-ish network for teenage girls. Great idea. Some good VP's and at one time a fun place to work. Revolving downward spiral of CEOs and board governance as a whole. This place should be a case study in how to run a great opportunity into the ground. Current CEO has pretty much driven the business off a cliff - accelerating all the way. Whomever decided a former banker would be good at running a service for teen girls deserves what they got."

Another review:

"We Heart It has the most incredible users that a company could ever want. They are engaged, opinionated, provide endless feedback, and use WHI to connect, inspire, and just feel good. The mission of the company makes you actually feel like you're doing good while working in tech, something that, let's be honest, we don't encounter often. The organic growth was incredible and the day to day team inspired me everyday to come to work. With such a small team and minimal resources, it was incredible what we did. I learned everyday form those around me. That being said, the company has undeniably "fallen from grace"in just 2 short years."

"One statement will make you understand... 3 CEOs in 2 years. From the get-go, WHI has systemic upper management issues from the BOD to the CEO. The current CEO, Tim, has effectively taken everything that was good about the company and ruined it. From his questionable hiring and layoff policies (on the same day as letting go valuable contributors due to 'downsizing' he hires cronies with zero awareness of how this is messaged to the company and the impact on the business line) to his favoritism (If he likes you, you're golden, if he doesn't you're frozen out with little to no voice), it was unbearable. He has eliminated any sort of camaraderie, culture, and transparency that we worked so hard to build. His secrecy and non-transparency is unparalleled... not surprising at all that his roots are from Wall Street. His management style is against every reason I work in startups and tech. Finally, the company has always operated with little to no resources. From financial to human resources, it was very hard to get any good idea off the ground which can be very frustrating. For a company that is defined by inspiration and aspiration, it's sad how uninspired the team actually was internally."

So there you have it! this is why Weheartit is dying, it's because of the current CEO. Unless the founder, Fabio Giolito, comes back then the app will go back to the way it used to be and our concerns can FINALLY be heard! [Correction: Unfortunately Fabio actually sold the site, so he has zero control over WHI :( ]

I just want to end this article by saying that the purpose of this article is not to bash anyone from Team WHI. I love the app and I will continue using it (so please don't delete my account lol). Just please listen to your users!! There are so many things that need updating on this app.

Anyways..thank you for reading xoxo

