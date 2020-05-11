Hey everyone,
Here are some diy's you can try at home, this quarantine. I know we're all bored, and honestly for me, these past couple of days have been waking up, waiting for the day to end and then going to sleep.
So I thought why not use this time more productively.

If you guys need more diy ideas, do check out my collection

Superthumb
Superthumb
Superthumb

d i y
by @full_time_daydreamer
Follow

Here's DIY's To Try At Home During Quarantine

• DIY jeans •
fashion, jeans, and denim image art and jeans image
• DIY plant decor •
aesthetic, aloe, and decor image plants, diy, and green image
• DIY floor mats
diy and stone image beautiful, decor, and home image
• DIY organisation •
diy, accessories, and home image diy and ideas image
• DIY decoration •
honeycomb and yellow image diy, ideas, and lights image
• DIY containers •
diy and vintage image at, do, and flowers image
• DIY party decor •
balloons, party, and ideas image Ramadan, light, and islam image
• DIY frames •
decor, home, and paint image flowers, mirror, and makeup image
• DIY candles •
diy, candle, and christmas image diy, light, and candle image
• DIY canopy •
room, light, and bedroom image bed, bedroom, and decor image
• DIY mugs •
Image by Jarbas Jacare diy, mugs, and marble image
• DIY mason jars •
positive, Dream, and thoughts image diy image
• DIY phone covers •
diy gift and diy christmas gift ideas image diy and flowers image
• DIY coaster •
coasters, do, and Easy image around, basket, and baskets image
• DIY clock •
clock and diy image clock, domino, and diy image
• DIY lights •
diy and lamp image clouds, light, and blue image
• DIY letter •
diy, flowers, and creative image decoration and diy image
• DIY shelves •
decor, home, and decoration image bottle, diy, and wine image
• DIY phone chord •
blue, diy, and girl image diy, iphone, and charger image
• DIY flower pots •
decor, plant, and افكار image diy, idea, and idee image
• DIY lamp •
bored, 😑, and easy diy lamp image Image by Michelle Azogue

Thank you guys for reading.
If you liked this article let me know by hearting it.

Incase you missed out my previous articles,

article, articles, and love image K-DRAMA's TO WATCH IF YOU LOVE ROMANCE by @full_time_daydreamer
article, tips, and beauty image SKINCARE TIPS FROM MODELS by @full_time_daydreamer
aesthetic, article, and autumn image SEASONS AS AESTHETICS by @full_time_daydreamer
article, chic, and outfits image Fashion Must Haves • clothes • by @full_time_daydreamer

Also, A big big thank you to everyone whose been hearting my articles. This gives me motivation to write more.
That's all for this article.

love,
KASH ♛