Happy Monday my dear hearters!

Today I have for you a few tips for editing photos or instastories.

Here we go!

unfold

If you like vintage style or just simple but pretty aesthetic instastories I am sure that most of you are already familiar with this app.

The app is free. But not all collections are free. Definitely worth paying extra for several collections.

• DW1, DW2, FF1, FF2

vsco

The vsco app is now a classic. There are hundreds of different effects, but also lots of other useful tools for your photo.

•most of all I use the grain function

•04, A7, A9, B5, C8, HB2

tezza

I've really liked this app lately. There are four basic and free effects that will really change your picture in a beautiful bright and clear photo.

•Vintage, Fresh

avatan

I downloaded this app on the recommendation of my friend. And how it works? If you want to add a little sunset or goldenhour to your photo... just type in the search engine exactly what you are looking for and you will find the selected effects. The photos look really natural and beautiful.

prequel

If you like VHS videos, this app is for you.

Few apps like this are free ... if you want to give your video or photo a touch of the 80s here's my tip.

________________

Thank you so much for your feedback on the last article. It makes me very happy that you enjoy my articles and maybe even inspire you a little. I look forward to seeing you next week.

Have a nice day!