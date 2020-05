˗ ˏ ˋ Hey everyone! ˎ ˊ ˗

I hope everyone is doing well and staying safe! I finished my semester a few days ago which gave me some time to think about goals I want to set for myself for the rest of may. I came up with 9 different goals, some are more extensive than others, so lets hope I can achieve them!

slowly cut out sugary food from my diet and switch to healthier options.

Get to 5,000 followers on weheartit

Work out at least 3x a week

Familiarize myself with the tarot cards I bought recently

Do a complete room clean out/makeover

Spend 30 minutes a day walking around my neighborhood

Reorganize/redo my bathroom

Find my aesthetic

Focus on my poetry

