We all know how flawless and perfect models' skins are and I'm pretty the secret is more than just staying hydrated and eating good food.

So I bring everyone 8 skincare tips from models across, telling us what they do to keep themselves looking the way they do.

Ajak Deng

“I drink water with lemon for clear skin—it helps get the toxins out and prevents breakouts.”

Arizona Muse

“A fashion model friend told me to use coconut oil as a makeup remover because it’s healthy for your skin.”

Karolina Kurkova

“I squeeze a bit of lemon juice and wash my face with it. Because of the acid, it pulls everything out that wants to come out. So it’s not so glamorous but you just shine!”

Jasmine Tookes

“You take an ice cube and run it all over your face until it melts away and it leaves your pores really tight and your face really firm.”

Lineisy Montero

“I mix sugar and honey and make it into a scrub.”

Julia Van Os

“I sleep with Vaseline on my skin during the night.”

Marla Fabri

“I love using aloe vera - I cut the plant up and leave the gel on my face all night to renew my skin as I sleep. when you wake up its amazing.”

Natalie Brown

“I clean with coconut oil, hot water and wash cloth. For toner, I use 2 parts distilled water, one part apple cider vinegar and a dash of tea tree oil and moisturise with more coconut oil.”

