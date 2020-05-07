❝ Kids with messy hair and enough knowledge to bring nations to their knees ❞

THE GUIDE TO LIGHT ACADEMIA

The Light Academia Aesthetic is for adoring life in every way.

The Light Academia Aesthetic usually revolves around these themes:

Poetry

Academics

Classic literature

Art

Romance

The beauty of life

Movies That Inspire The Aesthetic

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Starring Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Amira Casar. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, inspired by the novel by André Aciman, screenplay by James Ivory.

❝ It's the summer of 1983 in the north of Italy, and Elio Perlman spends his days in his family's villa transcribing and playing classical music and reading. One day, Oliver, a 24-year-old American college graduate student working on his doctorate, arrives as the annual summer intern tasked with helping Elio's father. Amid the sun-drenched splendor of the setting, Elio and Oliver discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will alter their lives forever. ❞

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Starring Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luàna Bajrami, and Valeria Golino. Written and directed by Céline Sciamma.

❝ In the 18th century France, the young painter Marianne is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse without her knowing. Therefore, Marianne must observe her model by day to paint her portrait at night. Day by day, the two women become closer as they share Héloïse's last moments of freedom before the impending wedding. ❞

Little Women (2019)

Starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep. Written for the screen and directed by Greta Gerwig, inspired by the novel by Louisa May Alcott.

❝ In nineteenth-century Massachusetts, with their father away serving in the Civil War, the women of the March family - the loving matriarch, Marmee, and her four daughters, Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth - are left all alone to fend for themselves. Faced with genteel poverty, the fledgling author, Jo, is struggling to make a name for herself in male-dominated New York City; considerate Meg is now married, and the artistically inclined, Amy, is in Paris with their affluent Aunt March. However, the news of talented Beth's illness will reunite the sisters under the same roof. But, more than anything in the world - much to the disappointment of the handsome next-door neighbor, Theodore "Laurie" Laurence - the fiercely independent Jo yearns for freedom. Must all stories end with a wedding? ❞

Emma (2020)

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Angus Imrie, Letty Thomas, Gemma Whelan, and Bill Nighy. Directed by Autumn de Wilde, based on the novel by Jane Austen, screenplay by Eleanor Catton.

❝ Handsome, clever, and rich, Emma Woodhouse is a restless queen bee without rivals in her sleepy little town. In this glittering satire of social class and the pain of growing up, Emma must adventure through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find the love that has been there all along. ❞

Fashion

❝ Don't just steal the style, steal the thinking behind the style. You don't want to look like your heroes, you want to see like your heroes. ❞ ― Austin Kleon

The fashion of Light Academia is inspired by the old days. Thrift shops are therefore your new best friend. Invest in white cotton blouses and cardigans for every season, frilly white socks, corduroy trousers, and blazers. For the summer, a simple summer dress or a checkered skirt will fit perfectly.

The textures you are looking for are crochet, cord, chiffon, knitted, linen, and lace. The color schemes go with green, white, beige, brown, and light pink.

Golden jewelry, old watches, glasses, berets, and bows can be used to finish your Light Academia look.

Beauty

Light Academia makeup is known to be light, soft, and clean: fluffy eyebrows, lip balm, bronzer, glowy eyeshadow in the corner of the eyes, and blush.

Some perfumes that remind of the Light Academia Aesthetic are Pure Grace Fragrance by Philosophy, Florence by Tocca, L'habit Rogue by Guerlain, and Decadence by Marc Jacobs.

Music

(Classical, calm, light songs, often in French)

Non, je ne regrette rien - Édith Piaf

Sympathique - Pink Martini

The End of the World - Skeeter Davis

Vienna - Billy Joel

Cherry - Harry Styles

The Story - Conan Gray

Young And Beautiful - Lana Del Rey

Just Me and You - Dreamliners

everything i wanted - Billie Eilish

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0XxfySWp2k3c9GOePpRLHV?si=lLajEX6qQASvXmc6Z9CNvw

Light Academia Activities

Writing love letters, poems, and short stories

Reading your favorite books and plays over and over

Daydreaming

Learning new languages

Painting and sketching

Long walks to find new places to visit when you are feeling down

Researching and learning about the lives of your favorite authors

Visiting museums

Small Aesthetics That Define Light Academia

Sparkly eyes behind foggy glasses; going to art museums alone; early mornings with warm drinks and good books; writing until your hand hurts; whispering secrets; reading the same poem over and over; hugging someone you love.

This article was written by @matomm for the We Heart It Gazette.