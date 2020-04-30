I know this isn't a 'trend' right now but I thought it would be nice for you to know some things about me so here we go...

1. Hello cutie, please give us your name!

- My name is Lito. It is a greek name that comes from Artemis' and Apollo's mother, Lito.

2. How old arou you Lito?

- I am 19 and a half as of May 2020.

3. And where are you from?

- I am from Greece and I am currently living there.

4. Tell us a bit about your hobbies...

- I love so many things! I like reading books, I love writing articles and stories as well. I also love everything about music: listening, playing and even creating! Last, I like taking photos and I also love cooking!

5. So many hobbies! Are you going to make one of them your job?

- Not really. I'd love to make cooking my job but I think I am going to follow another path.

6. Another path.. Are you in college?

- Yes, in Univercity actually.

7. And what are you studying?

- I am studying computer engineering and I really love it!

8. So, software or hardware?

- That's a real dilemma for me. I like both and I would love to follow both and maybe combine them but, if I had to choose one that would be hardware. Even though I really enjoy programming.

9. Let's talk a little more about you. What about your appearance?

- As I said, I am from Greece and my appearance is the basic greek woman. Dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.

10. Are people mistaking you for being from another country?

- They often tell me I look italian and spanish!

11. You said you are currently living in Greece. Where would you like to live?

- First of all, I want to leave in Milan, Italy to study there as well. From there, I want to live basically everywhere. London, New York, Paris, Tokio... I really want to travel the world.

12. Wow, I really hope you make it! Now, shall we do some 'this or that' questions?

- Sure! Does this one count as a question?

13. It does. Try not thinking as much as you can. Cats or dogs?

- Cats. But I love all animals.

14. Summer or winter?

- Summer! Ugh I adore the sea...

15. Harry Styles or Zayn Malik?

- Hahahaha, Harry Styles for sure.

16. Pasta or pizza?

- Both. But pizza.

17. Pizza or burgers?

- Actually, I don't like burgers that much, I find it difficult eating them. So pizza.

18. Coffee or tea?

- I hate tea, I only drink one or two special kinds. Coffee.

19. Iphone or android?

- I've never had an iphone (even though I would love to) so I have to choose android.

20. Blogging or youtubing?

- Blogging.

21. Why blogging?

- I just think that I am better in writing. I can share the same content without having to show my face.

22. You don't like showing your face?

- I am just more comfortable behind the camera than in front of it.

23. Are you planning starting a blog?

- Yes, I am! But first I want to be sure about it and search a little deeper.

24. I can understand it. Let's do some 'My favourites', okay?

- Sure! I have a whole collection for that in case someone wants to check it:

25. Really organised! First, your favourite food.

- Ice cream?

26. Not really a food but okay.. Your favourite color?

- Dark blue and light pink!

27. Your favourite artist?

- Harry Styles always.

28. Your favourite actor then?

- Johny Depp. He is soo talented!!

29. He is indeed. Favourite sport?

- To watch or to play?

30. To watch?

- Volleyball.

31. And to play?

- Volleyball as well!

32. Are you kidding me? We are gonna add 2 more questions to you for that... Favourite TV show?

- Friends or Stranger things I can't choose. And please don't add extra questions.

33. We won't. Favourite character?

- From a book? From a TV show? From a movie?

34. Let's say for a TV show.

- Harvey Specter from Suits.

35. Oh, the one with the lawyers... Have you watched it?

- Yes, last summer and I loved it! When I was 15 years old I wanted to become a lawyer but right now I prefer watching TV shows about them.

36. We will talk about your 15- year old self later. Favourite movie?

- I have to say 'The gentlemen' in this moment. I watched it two times already and I really liked it!

37. Isn't that a gangster kind of movie?

- Yes, you could say that, but it was pretty fun as well.

38. I just didn't expect you were into that kind of movies.. Yoyr favourite kind of movie?

- Comedies for sure.

39. Favourite movie character now.

- Hmmm... I am between Rosalind Pearson from 'The gentlemen' (she was so powerful) and Harley Quin. You can guess the last movies I watched.

40. I think we can... Favourite book?

- For now, Pride and Prejudice and The adventures of Sherlock Holmes.

41. Favourite author?

- Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

42. Favourite character?

- The Bennet/Darcy couple and Sherlock Holmes.

43. If you had to choose one fictional character to be your soulmate, who would that be?

- Jughead Jones probably?

44. So you're into mysteries.

- Mysteries, conspiracy theories, all that stuff. When I was little I also wanted to be a detective.

45. That's cute. The craziest conspiracy theory you believe in?

- I don't know if it's a conspiracy theory but Lost Atlantis?

46. I'm not sure either. We are on question 46 now. Tell as your favourite place to go on vacation.

- Anywhere surrounded by sea.

47. Wow, so spesific. One summer sport you'd like to try?

- You know that thing with the surf board that you are standing up? That one, I don't remember its name.

48. It's called SUP and we would also love to try it but it seems very difficult. Have you been exercising?

- Not really. I used to do yoga but now I've stopped. I am trying to workout at home but it isn't always working.

49. Do you have an instagram?

- I do. Right now I am uploading pictures that fit my rosegold aesthetic but as soon as I start my own blog some day, I will upload content from there too.

49. That's cool! Will you give us your name?

- Sure! It's @yourpinkgoldgirl and you can follow me by clicking on this:

https://www.instagram.com/yourpinkgoldgirl/

50. Beautiful! Tell us now a bit about your articles.

- I started writing articles last year I think. I love creating content and sharing my experiancies with other people so most of the time I give advice or I try to inspire them. Here is my articles collection:

51. I see you are getting bored here with all these questions.

- No, I love giving and taking interviews, I love talking to people! It's just that I am working on so many projects right now I don't feel like I have time for much more.

52. We get that. What's your opinion on having internet friends?

- For some reason, I always loved the idea of that. I don't have many internet friends but I would love to.

53. Tell us some things about you then, so that people can create an image!

- I am really shy at first but once you really get to know me, I'm the craziest person alive. I like many things and I enjoy talking about many different topics! I am open minded and try my best not to judge people.

54. Tell us now what you are looking for in an internet friend.

- I would prefer someone near my age, or maybe only one year older or younger. I would like to share common interests but I can discuss any topic. I don't really care about anything else, I can be friends with anyone!

55. Be honest, how often do you respond to your messages?

- First of all it depends on my free time. If I do have free time I respond immediatelly. If I don't it can take hours or even days to respond.

56. You are a busy girl!

- I am, indeed. I am working on so many projects I can't even find time for myself sometimes.

57. Anything else we need to know?

- I like keeping my online friends online. I'm not snob or anything (I think) that's just the way I prefer it.

58. Your life, your choices they say. What is your life motto?

- If you can't find a way, make one.

59. Oh, so you are like a problem-solver?

- I would like to think of myself like one. I find solutions to almost any of my problems so yeah, you can say I'm a problem solver. Sometimes though, the problems are only in my head.

60. Does this happen a lot?

- Yeah, I am a master overthinker. I can think of all the 14 million possibilities of how something will go and I do it.

61. You sound a bit crazy to me but I like you. An unpopular opinion?

- I am a bit crazy, thank you. As I said, I don't like burgers like most people do.

62. Another Unpopular opinion perhaps?

- Rare steak sucks. I have to admit here, I did a little research on the internet about 'Unpopular opinions' but I totally agree with that. Why do people eat their steak rare? Is that like a meat kind of sushi?

63. You really have to improve your humor but yeah, you can call that. Best joke you have heard?

- Here we go... Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson decide to go on a camping trip. After dinner and a bottle of wine, they lay down for the night, and go to sleep.

Some hours later, Holmes awoke and nudged his faithful friend.

"Watson, look up at the sky and tell me what you see."

Watson replied, "I see millions of stars."

"What does that tell you?"

Watson pondered for a minute.

"Astronomically, it tells me that there are millions of galaxies and potentially billions of planets."

"Astrologically, I observe that Saturn is in Leo."

"Horologically, I deduce that the time is approximately a quarter past three."

"Theologically, I can see that God is all powerful and that we are small and insignificant."

"Meteorologically, I suspect that we will have a beautiful day tomorrow."

"What does it tell you, Holmes?"

Holmes was silent for a minute, then spoke: "Watson, you idiot. Someone has stolen our tent!"

64. You are really obsessed over Sherlock! Is he the best detective of all times?

- I like Poirot as well, but yes, Sherlock Holmes is, in my opinion always, the best detective of all times. Is that an unpopular opinion?

65. We could ask people if there where comments on we heart it articles. Anything else you would change on this site?

- I have actually writen an article about that too! Here you can read it:

66. Seems like you are trying to avoid talking much. What are you doing these days? What's your routine?

- You won't believe it, but I have writen an article about that too hahaha! You can read it here:

But, since you are so nice to me, I will tell you that mostly I am reading about my classes, then taking classes, and extra classes about things I want to learn. I am also running some projects I will tell you about later maybe!

67. You are so nice for actually answering one of my questions! I'm just kidding, you've been very cooperative.

- Thank you so much! I really enjoyed this interview!

68. How did you decide to join we heart it?

- I created an account so I could find inspiration and motivation. Later on, I learned how it works and I started creating collections so I could share my aesthetics with other people too!

69. What about writing? How did you start writing articles?

- I always liked writing/ When I was little I used to write my own stories. When I was 14, I joined wattpad because of After actually. Last year, I decided to share my advice with people and many liked it, so I just continued writing!

70. Where do you think people can find inspiration?

- I am actually thinking of writing an article on that topic so you have to wait for my answer. But in my opinion, you can find inspiration everywhere.

71. That was really beautifull. Your favourite quote?

- Call me a hopeless romantic but, 'After all, soulmates always end up together'. I am not a hopeless romantic, I just believe so much in soulmates for some reason.

72. What is a soulmate to you?

- It's the person that you feel the most yourself with. I have read somewhere that we are space dust and soulmates are from the same star, that's what it broughts them together.

73. That was really cute. Can you share with us any of your upcoming articles?

- Not really, but I promice they are worth reading!

Thank you all for reading this article! These were some things about me so that you can get to know me better!

If anyone wants to message me and be friends, I would love to talk to you!

You can find my previous articles right here as always:

And you can follow me here so you won't miss any articles I am publishing:

And my instagram will be right here:

https://www.instagram.com/yourpinkgoldgirl/

It is not my personal account, it's a rosegold themed account where I publish advice, quotes and pictures to inspire you.

See you all in the next article!

Stay safe ♥

xoxoEllie