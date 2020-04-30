The only thing better than a steaming, comforting mug of coffe is some refreshing iced coffee!
Simply pour all of the ingredients in a mason jar filled with ice and let the coffee kick in.
Vanilla iced latte
- 2-3 espresso shots (depends on how tired you are haha) OR
- 1 cup brewed coffee (you could also use cold brew)
- 1/2 cup non-dairy milk of choice (oat is my favorite)
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- sweetener (simple syrup, agave nectar, stevia, maple syrup,...)
Iced mocha
- 2-3 espresso shots OR
- 1 cup brewed coffee
- 1/2 cup non-dairy milk of choice (oat is the best)
- chocolate syrup (just mix together 3 tbsp agave nectar or maple syrup with 2 tbsp cocoa powder)
Salted maple foam iced coffee
- 2-3 espresso shots OR
- 1 cup brewed coffee
- 1/2 cup non-dairy milk of choice (soy makes the best foam)
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- pinch of salt
Iced dirty chai latte
- 2 chai tea bags steeped in 1 cup boiling water for 5-10 minutes
- 2-3 espresso shots
- 1/2 cup non-dairy milk
- sweetener (agave nectar works well)
Thank you so much for reading!
I hope you enjoy all the recipes!
Check out my coffee collection here:
©️ Original content copyright @LiaSkin. All rights reserved.