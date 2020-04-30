The only thing better than a steaming, comforting mug of coffe is some refreshing iced coffee!

Simply pour all of the ingredients in a mason jar filled with ice and let the coffee kick in.

Vanilla iced latte

2-3 espresso shots (depends on how tired you are haha) OR

1 cup brewed coffee (you could also use cold brew)

1/2 cup non-dairy milk of choice (oat is my favorite)

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

sweetener (simple syrup, agave nectar, stevia, maple syrup,...)

Iced mocha

2-3 espresso shots OR

1 cup brewed coffee

1/2 cup non-dairy milk of choice (oat is the best)

chocolate syrup (just mix together 3 tbsp agave nectar or maple syrup with 2 tbsp cocoa powder)

Salted maple foam iced coffee

2-3 espresso shots OR

1 cup brewed coffee

1/2 cup non-dairy milk of choice (soy makes the best foam)

2 tbsp maple syrup

pinch of salt

Iced dirty chai latte

2 chai tea bags steeped in 1 cup boiling water for 5-10 minutes

2-3 espresso shots

1/2 cup non-dairy milk

sweetener (agave nectar works well)

Thank you so much for reading!

I hope you enjoy all the recipes!

