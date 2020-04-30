The only thing better than a steaming, comforting mug of coffe is some refreshing iced coffee!
Simply pour all of the ingredients in a mason jar filled with ice and let the coffee kick in.

Vanilla iced latte

  • 2-3 espresso shots (depends on how tired you are haha) OR
  • 1 cup brewed coffee (you could also use cold brew)
  • 1/2 cup non-dairy milk of choice (oat is my favorite)
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • sweetener (simple syrup, agave nectar, stevia, maple syrup,...)
Iced mocha

  • 2-3 espresso shots OR
  • 1 cup brewed coffee
  • 1/2 cup non-dairy milk of choice (oat is the best)
  • chocolate syrup (just mix together 3 tbsp agave nectar or maple syrup with 2 tbsp cocoa powder)
Salted maple foam iced coffee

  • 2-3 espresso shots OR
  • 1 cup brewed coffee
  • 1/2 cup non-dairy milk of choice (soy makes the best foam)
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • pinch of salt
Iced dirty chai latte

  • 2 chai tea bags steeped in 1 cup boiling water for 5-10 minutes
  • 2-3 espresso shots
  • 1/2 cup non-dairy milk
  • sweetener (agave nectar works well)
Thank you so much for reading!

I hope you enjoy all the recipes!
