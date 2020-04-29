Hi, everyone! With how the situation is I hope you all are still doing well. Try to do things at home that keep you from getting bored and depressed ♡

I am writing for the We Heart It Gazette, formerly known as the Writers Team. If you want to support us, please give the account a follow and read the articles posted here. Your support is greatly appreciated by the writers and managers of this team :)

Online studying -

Many of us students are extremely busy with online classes, myself included. So, I decided to compile an article detailing all the things I learned during the last weeks of my online schooling. I hope you will like this article and get some tips from it. This article will be in the form of bullets as compared to full paragraphs because I’m still adjusting to online studying and I wouldn’t be able to write a complete guide at the moment due to my knowledge of this topic not being as much and as good as I would have liked it to be so that I could write an article on it.

🌙 Before going to bed, pack your bag, collect your books and stationery, and set out items you may need for the class - do it all as though you were actually going to school.

💫 Have a specific place where you attend your classes. Try not to study on your bed. Even if you have your normal study sessions elsewhere, it’ll be helpful to have one room dedicated to online classes. It’ll make it feel more like a classroom and you won't be uncertain in which room to study and attend class today.

🍃 Wake up a little earlier before class begins. If your class is very early in the morning, it may be alright to wake up half an hour or 20 minutes before. But if it’s later on in the afternoon, then make sure to wake up at least an hour earlier.

🍂 As if you were getting dressed for school, make yourself presentable before attending a class. You don’t want to be showing up to your class in pajamas and with bed hair.

☁ Have a light breakfast. If your class is not so long, then just have a short breakfast or maybe even just a drink you like. But if it’s long and continues for more than an hour, then have a full breakfast to keep your energy up.

✨ Pay attention to what your professor is saying. If you don’t understand a concept, ask your teacher to explain it. Take notes as you go. For me, I’ll say that it’s okay to have rough notes at first, but it should be fully packed with all the material your professor presented during the class. When the class has ended, you can neaten and organize these rough notes.

🌻 If you study through video call, listen thoroughly, and don’t cause a disturbance/make an interruption that isn’t needed. If you study through an online group, in the form of text messages, then be there at the right time so that you don’t miss any messages. Don’t flood the group-chat with unnecessary messages. Instead, only send the texts which you think are important and are according to the rules of the GC (if there are any).

🌸 There can be inconveniences when studying online. There may be an internet issue, something may go wrong with the audio/video, and many more other problems. Check up on all these issues before class starts, especially if it’s an important class that you wouldn’t want something to go wrong in.

🍁 Search for lectures and notes on the internet. There are apps and sites which supply these to you, but these said apps/sites may be specific to areas or countries. However, you can always find all sorts of content on YouTube and Khan Academy.

🐝 If you aren’t contented with the classes your school is supplying, register to another online class/site which supplies classes based on the same syllabus as yours. Again, these sites are specific according to your state, country, exam board, and syllabus.

🌿 Sign up for notifications from a site that will keep you updated on news related to exams/tests/school schedules, especially if you’re in an important school year/your exams were going to be held but couldn’t be because of the quarantine. There are frequent changes to postponed exams' dates, the status of whether exams are going to be held or not, date of school openings, how the schools are going to function later on, etc, so sign yourself up to a site which provides accurate and approximate info about all this. Or at least check in with your teachers often, who will supply you with the latest news, and watch the news channels which provide information about educational matters.

🍀 If you’re giving online tests, please don’t cheat. We don’t know how everything may be when we finally go to school again – the schools may immediately take tests, or begin uncovered chapters because they’ll think that we’re perfectly done with the chapters that we studied online. In that case, if you passed your tests and exams by cheating and didn’t actually memorize anything as you would if you were still going to school, then when you go to school again things may become burdensome and challenging.

❄ Don’t have a messed up sleep schedule – essentially, keep your sleep schedule of the sort you would keep if you were still going to school, but it should vary for how long each class is and how difficult and more time-consuming in terms of understanding and difficulty each class is (Math may take more time to practice and understand but the same may not be said for Literature.)

☀ Educate yourself on typing and handling things through mobile phones, laptops, and the internet. If you could never understand how these things worked, now is the time to do so, and it’s required as well if you want to attend online classes and study through them efficiently and effectively.

💌 Work along with your friends! You may not be able to study with them in cafes and libraries, but video chat and group chat will work too. Educate each other, explain concepts, share useful materials with each other, etc, so that you all can make the most of this time.

🌟 Don’t procrastinate. Procrastination is even more difficult to manage now because you are studying through your phone and laptop. You may want to play a game/watch Youtube, but please control yourself and instead focus on your studies and classes.

🌕 Have some music on, if you like! I turn on piano music at a very low volume so that it doesn’t interfere with what I’m listening for my class and so that I can maintain my focus level and concentration, but you can put on and listen to whatever you find best.

🌈 Relax and take breaks too. It's really important if you want to keep your spirits and motivation up.

Thank you for reading! The Gazette and I send love and luck to all of you in these difficult times. I hope this article may help you out in some way.

Love, Abby ♡

This article has been written by @gypsophiliet for the We Heart It Gazette.

