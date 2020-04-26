Hello there!

I am so excited to be writing and sharing this article with you because I wanted to challenge us both this week! Are you in?

Have you ever wanted to disappear for a little while, work on yourself and introduce a better version of you? Well, here's your chance.

Alivia D'Andrea

This upcoming week, I want us to detox our body, mind and soul, focusing on one different area each day. I truly believe that by the end of the week we will have turned our lives around 180 degrees. Are you ready?

DAY 1 | Physical space

I believe this is the best way to start off the week, as our environment has such a big impact on our mood as well as in our level of motivation and inspiration. While this might take you a long time, depending on the current state of your place, it doesn't require as much brain power, so put on some music, an episode of the show you are currently watching and get to it! You could also do it with a friend and facetime each other!

Change your sheets, make your bed, cozy it up with some throw pillows and blankets.

Deep clean your room, think of the areas you don't usually clean like your windows and mirrors.

Try to keep surfaces as clutter free as possible.

No shortcuts allowed! Empty out your drawers and go through every single item before putting it back.

Don't forget to check under your bed. Even when you think there's nothing there, it probably will be.

Go through every item, like your stationery and your makeup.

If you are bored of your room, try moving some furniture around to give it a new feel. Also, if you don't have a designated space to do your homework or work, this is a great time to create one!.

Finish it up with a oil diffuser or lighting a candle to fill your room with a nice scent.

DAY 2 | Declutter your closet

After all, it is spring cleaning season, right? I actually covered this topic on an article as part of The Writers Team so I will link it down below for you to check out!

But overall, I would say that during the process you should find a proper home for every item. And if your old system is not working, move things around! Maybe you've been folding your pants and want to try hanging them up for a change and see how that works for you.

Do your laundry so you make sure you are going through all the clothes you own.

If you are not sure about a certain item, try putting some outfits together with it and see if it is something you would usually wear.

A certain piece of clothing might not be working for you anymore so show it to your family members, or take pictures and send it to your friends, maybe one of them can give it a better use!

Don't forget to go through your shoes, accessories and bags!

DAY 3 | Digital detox

Okay, so now that we are done with our physical space, it is time to move on to our digital space. Given the situation we are in, most of us are spending many hours using our computers and phones, for work and also leisure. So it is really important to keep this space super organized and clutter free as well!

Reach inbox zero.

Unsuscribe from any newsletter that is not relevant to you anymore.

Go through all the files in your desktop and downloads folder, and move them to their respective places.

Sort the apps on your phone and avoid a messy home screen.

Go through the files on your phone, transfer those that are important to your computer and delete the rest.

Go through your notes app.

Change your wallpaper and desktop to something inspiring and positive.

Create a folder on your computer for each class you are taking so that all the files for that class are in one place.

DAY 4 | Relationships

Be it on social media or real life, only keep around you those that bring positivity. Surround yourself with encouraging people, you don’t deserve less than that! Leave or mute groups that are no longer relevant for you. Make sure your friends (and feed) reflect your aspirations, lifestyle and mindset.

DAY 5 | Mindset

Negative thoughts, fears, worries... they are all holding you back. Your mindset should match your aspirations, decide wisely what thoughts you want to occupy your mind. It is easier said than done, yes but, there are a few things you can do so that little by little you have more control on this. I wrote some articles in the past about this topic so I will link them below for you to check out.

I also found a post on Pinterest that I thought was worth sharing, that said:

7 types of negativity to kill:

1. Perfectionism: trying to achieve something that it's really unattainable will only result in you feeling less than.

2. Judgement over yourself and others: when you are judgemental you are only focusing on the negative qualities in yourself and others.

3. Self-doubt: self-doubt is a weed that will take over your life if you don't kill it a the root.

4. Assuming the worst will happen: if you never think things will be better, they won't be. This removes hope.

5. Worry: worry changes nothing except your health and mental state.

6. Complaining: when you focus on the negative things, you are really setting yourself up for never being content or happy.

7. Trying to control everything: you can't control everything and when you try and inevitably fail, you will only blame yourself.

DAY 6 | Habits

Today's actions are next month's results, you are what you do each day. We all have some good habits and also some bad ones, so in day 5 we need to reflect on our habits and decide which ones we want to keep and which ones we want to replace, and why. And remember that it is you commitment to the process that will determine your progress

Is this habit aligned with my goals?

Is this habits good for me?

Do I enjoy this or am I doing it just out of habit or social pressure?

DAY 7 | Body

At the end of this challenge, we get to pamper ourselves for all the hard work we made during the week. It is a reward, but also a reminder that we need to care for ourselves, and show us some love. So on day 7, do everything that makes you feel good in your skin.

Take a long bath.

Do a face and hair mask.

Try a new workout.

Shave (or is it just me that loves the feeling of smooth legs?).

Wear perfume.

Look in the mirror and compliment yourself.

Do your skin-care routine.

Wear a bathrobe.

Make sure you get at least 7-8 hours of sleep.

Give yourself a manicure.

Well, if you finished reading this article... I challenge you to try this for this upcoming week!! Let me know if you will be doing it with me so we can keep each other updated on our progress!

All quotes featured in this article came from my collection! So give it a follow if you want some positive energy in your feed!

As always, feel free to message me if you want to leave a suggestion for my future articles or simply if you just wanna talk to someone ♡

Thank you for taking your time to read this, love you

-Bel

Song recommendation of the day Psycho by Red Velvet

Missed my last article? I'm posting every Sunday!