hi! welome to my article, thanks for stopping by :) today i will show you what i would be like if i were a princess. i got inspired to do this by @seoheeparkk's and @dawnpenthouse's articles <3
heres me as a princess!
name: Halfaxa Tate
age: 16
current residence: Reykjavík, Iceland
appearance:
style / outfits:
- everyday
- night out
- events and balls
hairstyles:
personality:
interests & hobbies:
palace:
bedroom:
pets:
.・。.・゜✭・.・✫・゜・。.
that's it! have a great day/goodnight. also if you are interested you can check my other articles <3