hi! welome to my article, thanks for stopping by :) today i will show you what i would be like if i were a princess. i got inspired to do this by @seoheeparkk's and @dawnpenthouse's articles <3

heres me as a princess!

name: Halfaxa Tate

age: 16

current residence: Reykjavík, Iceland

appearance:

style / outfits:

- everyday

- night out

- events and balls

hairstyles:

personality:

interests & hobbies:

palace:

bedroom:

pets:

that's it! have a great day/goodnight. also if you are interested you can check my other articles <3