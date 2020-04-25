Breakfast is by far the most important meal of the day. It gives you the energy you need to go through the rest of your day and if you do it right you won't need those extra snacks!

Oatmeal

It's preety easy and tasty as well. You just need some water and oats (and milk if you want) and you boil them- but you can add anything you like too. Fruits, nuts or even some pieces of dark chocolate! There are so many videos on youtube you can follow! You can also replace it with yogurt with fruits and nuts (I usually prefer this option).

Toast

I know, toast isn't such a creative option when you first hear it but you can actually put anything in! I usually eat it with peanut butter and bananas, with any fruit jelly or just with hazelnut spread. Some other options are with smoked salmon, with avocado or even just with cheese.

Pancakes

Easy and fast to make and you can decorate them as you like! Here is my recipe for perfect pancakes:

You'll need:

1 cup of milk

1 egg

1 cup of flour

1 tbsp of oil

2 tbsp of sugar

1 tsp of baking powder

1 tsp of salt

In one bowl mix all the solid ingredients. In another bowl mix al the liquid ingredients. Transfer the solid mix to the liquid ingredients' bowl and you mix them until they are even. Heat a pan in low heat and pour a small part of your mix. When you see bubbles form, you can flip the pancake!

Let it for one more minute and them transfer it to a plate.

You can decorate them with anything you can imagine! Here are my recommendations:

Banana and chocolate

Chocolate and cookies

Peanut butter and banana

Blueberries strawberries and banana

Cheese and ham

Bacon and eggs

Omelet

I love omeletes because they are so simple to make and yet you can be as creative as you like! You can add mushrooms, bacon, cheese or peppers! Mix them and make your omelet extra tasty!!

