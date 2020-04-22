hi! welome to my article, thanks for stopping by :) today i will answer some this or that questions. i got inspired to do this by @angelfeyb 's article <3

here we go!

coffee or tea?

coffee for sure♡

winter or summer?

summer ♡

cinema or theatre?

cinema, i don't really like theatre ♡

horror or comedy?

sunrise or sunset?

i like sunrises more ♡

80s or 90s?

90s ♡

cake or ice cream?

cake is so much better imo ♡

books or movies?

movies, i don't like reading at all lmao ♡

curly or straight hair?

curly hair >>> ♡

netflix or youtube?

chinese or italian food

chinese definitely ♡

classic or modern art?

i love modern art more than anything in the world! ♡

spring or fall?

spring ♡

city or beach?

beach is my happy place ♡

mangos or strawberries?

strawberries are my favourite fruit! ♡

vans or converse?

vans ♡

burgers or hotdogs?

burgers are delicious omg ♡

sunflowers or roses?

roses ♡

shower or bath?

i prefer showers ♡

pancakes or waffles?

waffles are the best ♡

drawing or painting?

painting ♡

fairy lights or candles?

i like both, but fairy lights more ♡

day or night?

day ♡

.・。.・゜✭・.・✫・゜・。.

that's it! have a great day/goodnight. also if you are interested you can check my other articles <3