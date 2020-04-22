hi! welome to my article, thanks for stopping by :) today i will answer some this or that questions. i got inspired to do this by @angelfeyb 's article <3

18, coffee, and fashion image this or that | tag by @angelfeyb

here we go!

coffee or tea?

coffee, drink, and brown image baking, breakfast, and coffee image
coffee for sure♡

winter or summer?

winter, snow, and house image book, shoes, and tumblr image
summer ♡

cinema or theatre?

vintage, aesthetic, and car image aesthetic, architecture, and art image
cinema, i don't really like theatre ♡

horror or comedy?

blood, The Shining, and horror image Clueless, pink, and 90s image
horror!! ♡

sunrise or sunset?

aesthetic, blue, and sunrise image aesthetic, couples, and quotes image
i like sunrises more ♡

80s or 90s?

vintage, retro, and aesthetic image pink, aesthetic, and phone image
90s ♡

cake or ice cream?

food image ice cream, food, and green image
cake is so much better imo ♡

books or movies?

books, flowers, and nature image analog, los angeles, and neon image
movies, i don't like reading at all lmao ♡

curly or straight hair?

girls and icon image hair, style, and aesthetic image
curly hair >>> ♡

netflix or youtube?

food, netflix, and burger image netflix, pizza, and bed image
both! ♡

chinese or italian food

chinese restaurant, lisboa, and comida image aesthetic, italy, and vibes image
chinese definitely ♡

classic or modern art?

amazing, interior, and architecture image aesthetic, kunst, and art image
i love modern art more than anything in the world! ♡

spring or fall?

flowers, nature, and pink image autumn, fall, and sweater image
spring ♡

city or beach?

aesthetic, city, and new york image beach, ocean, and sea image
beach is my happy place ♡

mangos or strawberries?

aesthetic, alternative, and indie image aesthetic, fruit, and red image
strawberries are my favourite fruit! ♡

vans or converse?

sneakers and vans image Image by 🥡
vans ♡

burgers or hotdogs?

food and hamburguer image crave, delicious, and eat image
burgers are delicious omg ♡

sunflowers or roses?

sunflower, flowers, and yellow image bouquet, flowers, and orange image
roses ♡

shower or bath?

Image by La reina 🐆 animal, cute, and hedgehog image
i prefer showers ♡

pancakes or waffles?

food, pancakes, and banana image dessert, fruit, and waffles image
waffles are the best ♡

drawing or painting?

aesthetics, drawing, and pastel image art, aesthetic, and eyes image
painting ♡

fairy lights or candles?

stars, light, and winter image Image by Peach Sugar
i like both, but fairy lights more ♡

day or night?

girl, aesthetic, and beauty image girl, city, and night image
day ♡

.・。.・゜✭・.・✫・゜・。.

that's it! have a great day/goodnight. also if you are interested you can check my other articles <3

aesthetic, k-12, and article image adela ♡ melanie martinez tag ♡
aesthetic, my everything, and dwt image adela ♡ ariana grande tag ♡
aesthetic, my everything, and k-12 image adela ♡ my favourite albums ♡
aesthetic, pity party, and pacify her image adela ♡ crybaby song aesthetics ♡
aesthetic, pisces, and sushi image adela ♡ introducing myself in pictures ♡
aesthetic, carefree, and carefree aesthetic image adela ♡ the carefree playlist ♡