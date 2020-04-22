Self care is so important. We have to treat ourselves the best way we can, but sometimes we forget it or we don't have the time for it.

I think it would be great to schedule a day in the week and focus on yourself.

Unplug

Disconnect your phone, your tablet and your laptop. Take a break from any screen, any social media and any news. Rest both your eyes and your mind.

Do your favourite skincare routine

Do a face mask! They are so fun and they help your skin shine!

Read a book

Pick your favourite book or a book you've never read before and learn some new stuff!

Take a long bath

Light up some candles, put your favourite music on, add some bath salts and voila! Relax and kick out the stress!

Do some yoga

You will both work out and relax. You can do any workout you like, I just pick yoga because I like it and it helps me relax.

Meditate

Make some time for yourself to sit or even lie. Take some big breaths and let your body relax. If it's your first time meditating, you can find a youtube video to help you .

Go to sleep early

Close the day the right way. Go to sleep as early as you can, read a book and be sure you will close all lights and have no distructions. You will have so much energy!

That's all for today, hope you liked it!

See you in the next article

stay safe♥

xoxo Ellie