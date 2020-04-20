

I'm really bored during quarantine and so I started to review movies that I really like and that give me joy, movies that will keep me busy because I can do marathons so here they are! <3

1) Harry Potter:

A classic, in addition there is enough to keep you busy for a while if you also add fantastic beasts. I have seen them a million times but they are still great, the fantastic and magical universe makes me dream.

2) Avengers

Endgame has put an end to the first part of the Avengers so it's a good time to start all over again especially since there is a lot. Again this is the kind of film that makes me dream by their adventure, the love and the action.

3) Animated Disney movies:

I say Disney movies in general because they are all really cool and you can check them out at will and choose the one you like best or the universe which suits you best, here are my favorite:

4) Star Wars

Another movie that will keep you busy for a while plus if you finish them all you can still continue with The mandalorian. I haven't seen the last one yet but now is the time! If only we lived in this universe, I would simply change the planet to avoid covid19 XD

5) Fast and Furious

The first was released in 2001, I was only 4 years old, it was a long time ago but it is one of my favorite film series and I love even more since Jason Statham was part of the team. I really want to see Suki too, her style was really cool.

6) X men

X men is really one of my favorite movie, especially because Jean Grey is a heroic character that I like very much and who is so powerful, I like Sophie Turner a lot more. So here you are with 12 movies to watch, I obviously included Deadpool which I really like :D

7) The lord of the ring

The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit is one of my favorite book adaptations. The universe is so thoughtful and complex and the film is just awesome. Let's going to an adventure!

8) James Bond:

Here is one that I have absolutely not seen in full and that I really want to do. There are 24 if I count correctly, soon 25 with No time to die (the music of Billie Eilish is incredible) which makes 50h25 of films but hey there is time!

9) Batman:

I admit I didn't watch the last one with Ben Affleck but sorry I'm not getting used to it ... His predecessor was really good and I feel that I will be disappointed, But I still want to start all over again and maybe I would watch the last one, my only reason would be because I really like Wonder woman and Aquaman in Justice leagues ... on the other hand I am really impatient to see what it will give with Robert Pattinson, he is not one of my favorite actors but he is not bad, and rather cute. For me the best Batman remains Christian Bale and the best Jocker Heath Ledger.

10) The Conjuring:

For horror movie lovers you can also watch all the Conjuring, Annabelle, etc., there are still 7 and it will make you have a good evening of horror, perfect when you can't leave your home. . Pending The Conjuring 3.

11) Pirates of the Caribbean:

For its fantastic side it always manages to make me dream, to escape so it is perfect for this quarantine.

12) Indianna Jones:

Frankly I could not tell you why but no I have never seen it, I love Harrison Ford and I would really like to see it for a long time but each time I find another film so here this time I would see it !!

13) Ice Age:

If you want to do a marathon with your family, your children this is the ideal film, funny for all ages, emotional, I am 22 years old and I can watch it 10 times without problem!

14) Scary movie:

It is a film always fun to watch, not as the title suggests, it is more a film to see with friends or with your brothers and sister, as you want but I recommend it.

15) Ghibli movie

Just because it's so beautiful I could spend an entire night watching Ghibli movies and they just arrived on Netlfix so this is an opportunity.

And here is 15 marathon to do, now if you are afraid of falling asleep after 3 movies my next article will focus on the best trilogy so do not hesitate to like and share if you want to see more like that I would know if it interests you ;) byyeee

My movie collection: