Hello everyone! I'm so excited to be writing my very first article for We Heart It Gazette.

We Heart It Gazette
We Heart It Gazette
@weheartitgazette  
Follow
Superthumb
Superthumb
Superthumb

Our Articles
by @weheartitgazette
Follow
Go check out our other articles!

Today I wanted to share some of my favorite online resources that help me while I'm writing. These range anything from helping with productivity and inspiration, to brainstorming and organization. I was inspired by Abby's latest article for the Gazette, so be sure to check it out and follow her!

aesthetic, lifestyle, and motivate image ❝Sites I have saved in my bookmarks.❞ by @weheartitgazette
❛ ᴀ ʙ ʙ y⁷ ❜
❛ ᴀ ʙ ʙ y⁷ ❜
@gypsophiliet  
Follow

Productivity

study, coffee, and inspiration image study, notes, and school image

written? kitten!
https://writtenkitten.co/
this really helps me focus on scenes I've been having trouble getting through. when you meet a certain word count it rewards with cute pictures of kittens! you can also change it to other animals like puppies or rabbits.

write monkey
http://writemonkey.com/
if you are more productive when you have absolutely no distractions, write monkey gives you a completely blank screen so that you can focus on nothing but your project

calmly writer
https://www.calmlywriter.com/
much like write monkey, calmly writer gives you a completely blank screen so you can dump all the thoughts out on the paper. this website is available without a software download, so that's a plus too

my noise
https://mynoise.net/
peaceful soundscapes to listen to in the background while you write. this is especially helpful if you can't focus when music is playing but silence is equally as distracting

ambient mixer
https://www.ambient-mixer.com/
a lot like my noise but the audio mixes fit into certain aesthetics that you can choose from. there are even literature-oriented like a Gryffindor Common Room soundscape and even Camp Half Blood

Inspiration

book image black, Dream, and glass image

pinterest
https://www.pinterest.com/
okay, this one is kind of a given, but it's got so many awesome blog posts and articles that really help me when I'm struggling with something specific like world-building or character development.

positive writer
http://positivewriter.com/
tons of blog posts with tips and tricks on how to stay positive while growing as a writer

first 50 words
https://first50.wordpress.com/
they give you interesting prompts and you have to write down the first fifty words that pop into your head. it's not really project-oriented, but it can be surprising how these prompts might spark inspiration for writing elsewhere

Growth

quotes, life, and grow image book, aesthetic, and read image

bang 2 write
http://bang2write.com/
tons of awesome tips

skillshare
https://www.skillshare.com/
online classes to help you learn literally anything. i'm hoping to take a screenwriting class soon!

youtube
https://www.youtube.com/
youtube is kind of an unlikely gem. if you're active in the writing instagram or twitter community, you might know about authortubers, but a lot of people are unaware of what that is. it's basically writers that have channels focused on, you guessed it, writing! just search "authortube" on youtube and you'll find a lot of great people and videos on the craft of writing.

Organization

study, organization, and student image coffee, school, and stationary image

evernote
https://evernote.com/
this one has been such a lifesaver for me. i'm able to work on my writing anywhere and it syncs to your phone and computer. it lets you create notebooks as well so you keep all your projects organized

boords
https://boords.com/storyboard-creator
helps you make fun storyboards to keep your project on track

workflowy
https://workflowy.com
another notebook-styled website but for me it's really helpful because you can make different sections within the same document. I use it for character lists, scene breakdowns, and worldbuilding!

Research

study image book, coffee, and cup image

history is a weapon
https://www.historyisaweapon.com/
history is written by the victors. history is a weapon provides different perspectives to history that challenge everything you might have previously believed. it's a super interesting website even if you're not writing historical fiction or a piece specific to a time period.

writers write
https://www.writerswrite.com/research/resources/
a master database of numerous resources

baby names
https://www.babynames.com/
looking for names for your characters counts as research and I will be taking no criticism about this

Helpful Writing Collections on We Heart It

Superthumb
Superthumb
Superthumb

writing; tips & tricks
by @matomm
Follow
Superthumb
Superthumb
Superthumb

Articles by Yours Truly ✾
by @aurorarae
Follow
Superthumb
Superthumb
Superthumb

Writing TIPS!
by @sarraogba
Follow
here are just a few of my favorites, but honestly there is so much creativity and talent on we heart it, take some time to search for others!
elodie iver
elodie iver
@authorelodie  
Follow
Superthumb
Superthumb
Superthumb

articles; writing help
by @authorelodie
Follow
you can also follow my writing help collection!

I hope you enjoyed this article and found some helpful websites to make your writing go a little smoother. Please feel free to message me with any questions, comments, or if you just want to talk about writing!

this article was written by @authorelodie for the We Heart It Gazette