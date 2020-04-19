Hello everyone! I'm so excited to be writing my very first article for We Heart It Gazette.

Today I wanted to share some of my favorite online resources that help me while I'm writing. These range anything from helping with productivity and inspiration, to brainstorming and organization. I was inspired by Abby's latest article for the Gazette, so be sure to check it out and follow her!

Productivity

written? kitten!

https://writtenkitten.co/

this really helps me focus on scenes I've been having trouble getting through. when you meet a certain word count it rewards with cute pictures of kittens! you can also change it to other animals like puppies or rabbits.

write monkey

http://writemonkey.com/

if you are more productive when you have absolutely no distractions, write monkey gives you a completely blank screen so that you can focus on nothing but your project

calmly writer

https://www.calmlywriter.com/

much like write monkey, calmly writer gives you a completely blank screen so you can dump all the thoughts out on the paper. this website is available without a software download, so that's a plus too

my noise

https://mynoise.net/

peaceful soundscapes to listen to in the background while you write. this is especially helpful if you can't focus when music is playing but silence is equally as distracting

ambient mixer

https://www.ambient-mixer.com/

a lot like my noise but the audio mixes fit into certain aesthetics that you can choose from. there are even literature-oriented like a Gryffindor Common Room soundscape and even Camp Half Blood

Inspiration

pinterest

https://www.pinterest.com/

okay, this one is kind of a given, but it's got so many awesome blog posts and articles that really help me when I'm struggling with something specific like world-building or character development.

positive writer

http://positivewriter.com/

tons of blog posts with tips and tricks on how to stay positive while growing as a writer

first 50 words

https://first50.wordpress.com/

they give you interesting prompts and you have to write down the first fifty words that pop into your head. it's not really project-oriented, but it can be surprising how these prompts might spark inspiration for writing elsewhere

Growth

bang 2 write

http://bang2write.com/

tons of awesome tips

skillshare

https://www.skillshare.com/

online classes to help you learn literally anything. i'm hoping to take a screenwriting class soon!

youtube

https://www.youtube.com/

youtube is kind of an unlikely gem. if you're active in the writing instagram or twitter community, you might know about authortubers, but a lot of people are unaware of what that is. it's basically writers that have channels focused on, you guessed it, writing! just search "authortube" on youtube and you'll find a lot of great people and videos on the craft of writing.

Organization

evernote

https://evernote.com/

this one has been such a lifesaver for me. i'm able to work on my writing anywhere and it syncs to your phone and computer. it lets you create notebooks as well so you keep all your projects organized

boords

https://boords.com/storyboard-creator

helps you make fun storyboards to keep your project on track

workflowy

https://workflowy.com

another notebook-styled website but for me it's really helpful because you can make different sections within the same document. I use it for character lists, scene breakdowns, and worldbuilding!

Research

history is a weapon

https://www.historyisaweapon.com/

history is written by the victors. history is a weapon provides different perspectives to history that challenge everything you might have previously believed. it's a super interesting website even if you're not writing historical fiction or a piece specific to a time period.

writers write

https://www.writerswrite.com/research/resources/

a master database of numerous resources

baby names

https://www.babynames.com/

looking for names for your characters counts as research and I will be taking no criticism about this

Helpful Writing Collections on We Heart It



Writing TIPS!

by @sarraogba Follow here are just a few of my favorites, but honestly there is so much creativity and talent on we heart it, take some time to search for others!

I hope you enjoyed this article and found some helpful websites to make your writing go a little smoother. Please feel free to message me with any questions, comments, or if you just want to talk about writing!

this article was written by @authorelodie for the We Heart It Gazette