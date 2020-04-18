Self love is one of the most important types of love. Relationship with yourself, you will have all your life. So it is important to make it the best you can. And it's sad to see that so many people struggle with that.

Today I will share 5 steps to self love to get you started in the right direction.

⟶ ACCEPT YOURSELF ⟵

The first step is to accept all of yourself. Your flaws, your strenghts, your mistakes. Everything about yourself. Not only the good bits but also not so perfect parts. We all have those so there's nothing to be insecure about.

''YOU ARE PERFECT EXACTLY AS YOU ARE''

⟶ STOP COMPARING ⟵

Please, please stop the comparision. Other peoples ''perfect'' lives aren't relevant to you. You don't know what is going on behind closed doors. So please focus on yourself and what's going on in your life.

Looks wise you have to understand that you are beautiful in your own way. A lot more that those face tuned people.

''YOUR LIFE IS AS GOOD AS YOUR MINDSET''

⟶ SPOIL YOURSELF ⟵

It is very important to spoil yourself time to time. Whether it's a spa day, new purse or shoes you wanted for a long time, it doesn't matter. As long as it gives you some kind of joy. By taking care of others, we often forget about ourselves.

''MORE SELF LOVE, BABYGIRL''

⟶ SURROUND YOURSELF WITH POSITIVE PEOPLE ⟵

Be with people who make you happy, who lift you up and make you a better person. Cut out any negative and toxic people from your life. There is no place for them. Especially if those people make you feel less worthy than you are. I promise that you will feel a lot better.

''DON'T GIVE YOUR ENERGY AWAY TO TOXIC PEOPLE''

⟶ BETTERING YOURSELF ⟵

If you aren't happy with something, go and change it. If you want to get healthier, then start working out. Learn a new skill, find a new hobby. Find new ways to improve yourself. You are in control. You can do whatever you put you mind on. You just have to realize it.

''GO, GIRL, GO''

These are my first steps to self love. Remember to be good to yourself and love yourself deeply. I know you can do it.

