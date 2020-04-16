Hi! I hope you guys are staying safe. We will get through this. Today I have decided to do this tag, because it has been really popular. I hope you enjoy!

credits to:
article, articles, and me image 《 My ABC Tag 》 by @harley_wayne11

A - age

14, background, and happy birthday image 14, balloon, and birthday image
I turn 15 in October!

B - best feature

beautiful, eyes, and blonde image aesthetic, beautiful, and care image
I am not self confident at all, so this was really difficult for me. I would probably have to say my nose or my lips.

C - color

flowers, yellow, and aesthetic image aesthetic, alternative, and color image
I love yellow. It just makes me so happy :))

D - dream

aesthetic, feed, and japan image book, sky, and travel image
to travel the world and find happiness

E - element

Image by amina_3asal beach, exotic, and Island image
My favorite element is water, because it is home to many beautiful creatures and beaches are my happy place.

F - favorite show

gossip girl, blair, and blair waldorf image gossip girl image
GOSSIP GIRLL. It is literally the best show ever, and I'm not changing my mind.

G - goals

fitness and yoga image america, more, and water image
I don't have many long term goals yet, but during this social distancing time, I really want to exercise more and drink lots of water.

H - height

mannequin, textiles, and measure image cute, short, and quotes image
5"4

I - in love with

aesthetic, book, and books image music, grunge, and records image
music

J - job

80s, instruments, and producer image glass, guitar, and instruments image
Speaking of music, I really want to be a music producer.

K - kids i want

baby, cute, and kids image aesthetic, background, and heart image
This is super specific but I really want a baby girl and a boy, two years of difference.

L - last thing I ate

Image by Zoé burger, food, and yummy image
a burger

M - magic power

book, books, and brain image Image by Pleasing TT Eye
I really wish I could read minds. That would honestly be so cool and useful.

N - name

amazing, collection, and meaning image moda bon ton image
I'm Avery, but most people call me Aves :)) (also I don't know if the first photo describes me well haha)

O - one song

beat, in love, and sing image study, music, and school image
This is really difficult because I can never pick one song, but probably Tongue Tied by Grouplove.

P - passion

aesthetic, black and white, and glasses image aesthetic, love, and beauty image
music and photography

Q - quote

quotes, love, and edgar allan poe image quotes, van gogh, and passion image
I don't really have a favorite quote so these are just a couple that I found and liked.

R - reasons to live

annie leblanc, lilia buckingham, and annie image lilia image
definitely my friends, they have helped me through so much

S - superhero

mujer, wonder, and mujer maravilla image batman, wallpapers, and bruce wayne image
I know a lot of other people say something like "Captain Marvel", but my superhero is my dad. He has helped me through so much in life and I can't thank him enough. Dad, if you ever see this, I love you :)

T - tattoos

art, inked, and smalltattoo image delicate, heart, and pretty image
I have never really been a huge fan of tattoos, but if I were to get one, something like the ones above would be cute.

U - unpopular opinion

the office, funny, and meme image comedy, netflix, and funny image
this is just my opinion, so please don't attack me, but I don't think The Office is really that good. again, this is my OPINION

V - vacation

nature, travel, and wanderlust image beach, summer, and travel image
I went to Bora Bora a couple years ago and it was absolutely beautiful.

W - worst habit

emotions, quotes, and infj quotes image sensitive, bubbles, and quotes image
definitely being too sensitive

X - x-rays

bone, bones, and x-ray image heels, shoes, and bones image
I had x-rays on my foot, and ended up fracturing it.

Y - your favorite drink

tea, lemon, and drink image drink, iced tea, and Long Island image
iced tea, both hot and cold

Z - zodiac

rose, scorpio, and art image astrology, horoscope, and zodiac signs image
scorpio <3

So that is it for this article! Thank you so much for reading it. Maybe check out some of my other articles? Have an amazing day!

xoxo,
avery