Hi! I hope you guys are staying safe. We will get through this. Today I have decided to do this tag, because it has been really popular. I hope you enjoy!

A - age

I turn 15 in October!

B - best feature

I am not self confident at all, so this was really difficult for me. I would probably have to say my nose or my lips.

C - color

I love yellow. It just makes me so happy :))

D - dream

to travel the world and find happiness

E - element

My favorite element is water, because it is home to many beautiful creatures and beaches are my happy place.

F - favorite show

GOSSIP GIRLL. It is literally the best show ever, and I'm not changing my mind.

G - goals

I don't have many long term goals yet, but during this social distancing time, I really want to exercise more and drink lots of water.

H - height

I - in love with

music

J - job

Speaking of music, I really want to be a music producer.

K - kids i want

This is super specific but I really want a baby girl and a boy, two years of difference.

L - last thing I ate

a burger

M - magic power

I really wish I could read minds. That would honestly be so cool and useful.

N - name

I'm Avery, but most people call me Aves :)) (also I don't know if the first photo describes me well haha)

O - one song

This is really difficult because I can never pick one song, but probably Tongue Tied by Grouplove.

P - passion

music and photography

Q - quote

I don't really have a favorite quote so these are just a couple that I found and liked.

R - reasons to live

definitely my friends, they have helped me through so much

S - superhero

I know a lot of other people say something like "Captain Marvel", but my superhero is my dad. He has helped me through so much in life and I can't thank him enough. Dad, if you ever see this, I love you :)

T - tattoos

I have never really been a huge fan of tattoos, but if I were to get one, something like the ones above would be cute.

U - unpopular opinion

this is just my opinion, so please don't attack me, but I don't think The Office is really that good. again, this is my OPINION

V - vacation

I went to Bora Bora a couple years ago and it was absolutely beautiful.

W - worst habit

definitely being too sensitive

X - x-rays

I had x-rays on my foot, and ended up fracturing it.

Y - your favorite drink

iced tea, both hot and cold

Z - zodiac

scorpio <3

So that is it for this article! Thank you so much for reading it. Maybe check out some of my other articles? Have an amazing day!

xoxo,

avery